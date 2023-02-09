Goodman City Council meeting canceled

GOODMAN -- City council was canceled on Feb. 7 due to a lack of quorum. At the time, Alderman Nicholas Smith was out-of-state, and Alderman Beth Hallmark is still recovering from an injury to her arm.

Residents will have to wait until Tuesday, Feb. 21, for the next city council meeting. Because of this change, the city council decided to push back a few agendas on the schedule, which include discussing the closing and moving the fence on the Vicki Fields property. Also, it will discuss new updates on the culvert project on Garner and Whitmore streets.