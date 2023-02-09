Freeman Auxiliary presents Galentine’s Day Sip & Shop

The key component of the second annual Galentine's Day Sip & Shop event is simple -- having guilt-free fun. While women are generally dedicated to caring for others, Sip & Shop gives them the chance to shower themselves with some needed "me" time.

Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m., women are invited to the Ramsay Event Center, 107 E Sixth Street in Joplin for four hours of "me" time. Presented by Freeman Health System Auxiliary, the four-hour event includes a wide selection of offerings from Joplin area boutiques, as well delicious foods and libations from local restaurants, breweries and wineries.

There's more to this night than wining and dining, however. The Sip & Shop event raises money for the Freeman Helping Friends Mammogram Fund, which provides free mammogram screenings and post-mastectomy garments to local women in need. Last year's event raised $17,000, and Galentine's officials hope to meet or exceed $20,000 this year. A single mammogram costs about $500. Due to limited financial resources, 9,000 women from the Four States go without a mammogram each year.

The participating boutiques are donating 15% of their proceeds toward the mammogram fund. These include Blue Moon Boutique, Oasis Boutiques, The Rowe Boutique, Sophie, Bella Dona Boutique, Blush Boutique and The Social Beauty Bar, among others. Food and beverages will be provided by Club 609, Keltoi Wines, Beast & Barrel, Just A Taste, Heart of America Beverage Company and Freeman Nutrition Services.

