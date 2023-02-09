Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Caitlynn A Sedillos v. Klayton D. Quick.

Michael C. O'Brien v. Destiny L. O'Brien.

State of Missouri:

LVNV Funding LLC v. Nenette Frische.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Robert Gilstrap.

OneMain Financial Group LLC v Joshua P. Del Marco. Promissory note.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Tina Smith. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments v. Leslie A. Robertson. Unlawful detainer.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Brandy Smith

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Susan Litch.

Midland Credit Management Inc. James M. Napier.

Freeman Health System v. Bobbi L. Dawson.

Freeman Health System v. Belma Alik.

Freeman Health System v. Yulihner Delensa.

Discover Bank v. Sharon Alexander.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Brooke Owens.Trespassing.

Eric Bishop. Trespassing.

State of Missouri:

Mercedees Diane Laughard. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid lincense. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Fail to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light. Fail to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right.

Colin R. Kirk. Domestic assault.

Tobe Moore. DWI -- alcohol.

Dennis A. Toft. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Anita Aquino. Exceeded posted speed limit. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsiblility.

Amanda D. Shoemaker. Operating motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

George W. Henderson. Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Fortino Ocampo Salazar. Fail to yield to vehicle on right that entered intersection at approximately same time.

Felonies:

Timothy Keller. Kidnapping. Assault.

Cody Davis. Knowingly burning and exploding. Property damage. Assault.

Gregg Seward. Assault. Armed criminal action. Robbery. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Christopher Lee Terrill. Possession of controlled substance.

Nathanial Newell Bowen. Burglary. Stealing.

Colin R. Kirk. Domestic assault -- serious physical injury.

Justin Glen Hatfield. Tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

Ashley M. Robbins. Fail to secure child under 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat.