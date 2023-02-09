Stella Senior Center Dances

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Feb. 10. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m., with The Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments will be available all evening.

The center will also host a Valentine Dance on Monday night, Feb. 13. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a breakfast meal served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with The Dale Johnson Country Review Band playing. Cover charge is $5, and refreshments will be available all evening.

Hope all come over to Stella for a country good time! Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter St. in Stella.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center will hold a potluck meal with music on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. The public is invited. The center also has monthly events and happenings, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.

Salvation Army of McDonald County

The Salvation Army will hold an indoor sale Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Pineville Plaza located at 5265 Business 71 in Pineville. There will be antiques, clothing, kitchen items, furniture and more.