Mustangs hoping to get back on the court Friday

ANDERSON -- Teams playing the same style of basketball being played by the McDonald County Mustangs like to get a break to catch their breaths and rest their legs every now and then. But playing only one game in two weeks is a little extreme.

"Anytime you can get a little more rest, it's a good thing, especially for us and the rotation we use," McDonald County coach Brandon Joines said Tuesday. "So that's where these breaks can help, because we're always going, going, going."

The Mustangs, now 9-10 overall but 2-0 in the Big 8 West after conference wins over Lamar and Seneca, are coming off a stretch where they've played only one game -- last Friday at Lamar -- in two weeks because of weather-related postponements.

"We only played one game last week and didn't play any games the week before, so we've played just one game in over two weeks now," said Joines, whose team's last practice was Sunday. "We're ready to get into a regular routine, and it looks like that's going to be Wednesdays and Saturdays for now."

The Mustangs, who hope to break their stretch of days off with a trip to East Newton on Friday, were scheduled to play at Cassville on Tuesday, Jan. 24. But, as luck and sleet would have it, that game got moved to Monday of this week and then moved again to Wednesday, Feb. 8.