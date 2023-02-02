McDonald County Press obituaries for Feb. 2, 2023

Della Laverne Johnson

Aug. 20, 1937

Jan. 26, 2023

Della Laverne Johnson, 85, of Noel, Mo., died on Jan. 26, 2023, after a long illness.

She was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Anthony, Kan., to Vernon and Bertha Brown. The family moved from Kansas to Gravette, Ark., where they owned and operated a movie theater, and then moved to Noel, Mo., where they owned and operated a milking business. She graduated in 1955 from Noel High School and attended the United Methodist and Nazarene Churches in Noel. On Oct 10, 1955, she married Joe Johnson of Noel. In 1985, they purchased a farm on Pack Road, which they named "Hidden Acres," and raised cattle. She enjoyed working outdoors, gardening, and all work on the farm.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Vernon and Bertha Brown; grandson, Jason Christopher McCullough; great-granddaughter, Maelie Marie McCullough; and siblings, Ted Brown, Alvin Brown, Violet Carr, Marie Putman, Harold Brown, Marland Brown.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Johnson of Noel; her children, Glenda Dalton (Danny) of Washburn, Mo., Beverly Goff (Jess) of Nokomis, Fla., Joe Johnson Jr. (Judy) of Noel; six grandchildren; sibling, Kenneth Brown; sisters-in-law, Becky Johnson, Wanda Long, Darlene Coyan, Dorothy Spencer, Janice Moss.

Funeral services were held at the Noel Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with burial following at the Butler Creek Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, Ark.

Arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.