McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 22
Johnny Lee Arehart, 28, Sulpher Springs, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree
Jan. 23
Dennis Toft, 34, Goodman, violation of child protection order -- first offense
Damion SkyKnight Kelley, 26, Pineville, DWI -- serious physical injury
Keana Dawn King, 29, Noel, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense, terrorist threat -- first degree
Jan. 24
Fernando Pina Maldonado, 35, Southwest City, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Jan. 26
Christopher Lee Terrill, 46, Anderson, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Joshua Dean Ashburn, 39, Anderson, 39, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Jan. 27
Monica Darlene Fisher, 35, Pierce City, driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving a car accident, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Chaz Michael James, 32, Rocky Comfort, fugitive from out of state
Jan. 28
Joseph Lee Wooster, 35, Jane, failed to register vehicle