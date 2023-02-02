McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 22

Johnny Lee Arehart, 28, Sulpher Springs, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

Jan. 23

Dennis Toft, 34, Goodman, violation of child protection order -- first offense

Damion SkyKnight Kelley, 26, Pineville, DWI -- serious physical injury

Keana Dawn King, 29, Noel, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense, terrorist threat -- first degree

Jan. 24

Fernando Pina Maldonado, 35, Southwest City, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jan. 26

Christopher Lee Terrill, 46, Anderson, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Joshua Dean Ashburn, 39, Anderson, 39, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Jan. 27

Monica Darlene Fisher, 35, Pierce City, driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving a car accident, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Chaz Michael James, 32, Rocky Comfort, fugitive from out of state

Jan. 28

Joseph Lee Wooster, 35, Jane, failed to register vehicle