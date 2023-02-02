Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy a cup of tea with your favorite princess

by Daniel Bereznicki | February 2, 2023 at 7:45 a.m.
Submitted photo by Ken Schutten Lupita Hernandez as Princess Snow White. She is one of the many princesses that will attend the Princess Tea Party.


ANDERSON -- The McDonald County High School drama department and the Dabbs Greer Theatre Society have announced the upcoming production of DG FRIDAY: A Princess Tea Party.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3. in the McDonald County Little Theatre on the campus of McDonald County High School.

Girls of all ages are invited to bring their prince, and guests are welcome to dress in costume, but it is not required.

Visitors will have an opportunity to take pictures and enjoy a magical night with their favorite storybook princesses.

The evening will include scenes, music, tea/punch, and refreshments.

The cost for this magical event is only $10 per guest. Tickets can be purchased in the MCHS office or at the door.

Those wishing to attend are urged to act now while tickets are still available; this will be a night no one will want to miss.

To reserve tickets, email [email protected]

For more information, contact the McDonald County High School at 417-845-3322.


Print Headline: Enjoy a cup of tea with your favorite princess

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT