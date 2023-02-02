Enjoy a cup of tea with your favorite princess





ANDERSON -- The McDonald County High School drama department and the Dabbs Greer Theatre Society have announced the upcoming production of DG FRIDAY: A Princess Tea Party.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3. in the McDonald County Little Theatre on the campus of McDonald County High School.

Girls of all ages are invited to bring their prince, and guests are welcome to dress in costume, but it is not required.

Visitors will have an opportunity to take pictures and enjoy a magical night with their favorite storybook princesses.

The evening will include scenes, music, tea/punch, and refreshments.

The cost for this magical event is only $10 per guest. Tickets can be purchased in the MCHS office or at the door.

Those wishing to attend are urged to act now while tickets are still available; this will be a night no one will want to miss.

To reserve tickets, email [email protected]

For more information, contact the McDonald County High School at 417-845-3322.



