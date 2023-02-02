Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

UHG I LLC v. Alan Watkins. Suit on account.

Jason D. Porter v. Christy Harris. Partition.

Anglin Family Investments v. Laken A. Douthett. Unlawful detainer.

Citibank, N.A. v. Kaitlynd Bailes. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation v. Tommy L. Daniels. Breach of contract.

Arvin D. Miller v. Justin Gouge. Unlawful detainer.

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Waylon Rolls. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Freeman Health System v Bobby King.

Cash Link USA, LLC v. Dora L. Mendoza.

Discover Bank v. Elaine S. Freeman.

Citibank, N.A. v. Robert Gaede.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Scott Haggard.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Lois J. Ortiz.

Sun Loan Company MO, Inc. v. Aubrey Buchanan.

Truist Bank, Successor B. v. Raymond P Swadley.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, v. Trudy A. Townsend.

Bryan Beauford v. Jodi Aaron.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Alexander.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Carl Cunningham.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Thomas D. Mayberry. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Andrew J. Cruce. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Jacob A. Turner. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Gregory D. Brown. Fail to yield to approaching vehicle when enter/crossing highway from alley/driveway. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

David S. Cradduck. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

James F.M. Napier. DWI -- alcohol. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Antonio P. Plaketta. Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Taryn S. Ruffa. Fail to drive on right half of roadway where roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Keashaun M. Cherry. Driving while revoked/suspended. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Thomas S. Gordon. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Felonies:

Sharnan Anna. Arson. Property Damage.

Casey Morris Daniels. Assault.

Brittany Lorraine Kloos. Passing bad check.

Ani Anison. Delivery or possession of a controlled sustance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription.

Jeremy L. Hall Jr. Assault. Unlawful use of weapon.

Ani Anison. Delivery or possession of weapon at county/private jail/correction center.

The following cases were heard:

Joey R. Meyer. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jeremiah J. Rearrick. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ashley L. Newcomb. Failed to equip motor vehicle with a horn/maintain horn in good working order.

Beth A. Hawley. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

State of Missouri:

Steven E. Rudd. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Wade Allen Taff Jr. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Driver/ front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Sherry Theroux. Supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Debra James-Caylor. Harassment.

Beth A. Hawley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

James D. Colvard. Driving while revoked/suspected.

Stephaine Marie Spoonemore. Supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Randall F. Acquistapace. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Deanna M. Barnard. Failed to register out-of-state registered vehicle/trailer in Missouri when Missouri resident.

Felonies:

Brady S. Vance. Damage to jail/jail property.

Casey Morris Daniel. Assault.