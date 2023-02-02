Manage Subscription
Correction to Noel City meeting story published last week

by Alexus Underwood Special to McDonald County Press | February 2, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

PINEVILLE -- In last week's McDonald County Press, in an article written on the Noel City Council meeting, Brian Barrett was mistakenly named as Noel's Fire Chief. The Noel Fire Chief is Brandon Barrett.

