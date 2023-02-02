PINEVILLE -- In last week's McDonald County Press, in an article written on the Noel City Council meeting, Brian Barrett was mistakenly named as Noel's Fire Chief. The Noel Fire Chief is Brandon Barrett.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
PINEVILLE -- In last week's McDonald County Press, in an article written on the Noel City Council meeting, Brian Barrett was mistakenly named as Noel's Fire Chief. The Noel Fire Chief is Brandon Barrett.
Print Headline: Correction to Noel City meeting story published last week