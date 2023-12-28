Local news which made headlines in first half of 2023

The following provides headlines and highlights from the front pages of the McDonald County Press from January-June 2023. Highlights from the remaining six months will be published in the newspaper's Jan. 4 issue.

January

School Board selects new superintendent for McDonald County, Eric Findley

Jean Stratton Bird leaves mark on courthouse museum

Goodman Council discusses street improvement project options

Noel begins fire damage remediation

MCHS hosts chili fundraiser for student (Payton Nalley)

McDonald County Chamber in Pineville expanding space, plans for training center

Community rallied around Pineville hometown hero (Chris Pierce, former deputy)

Pineville Fire Department to host chili/spaghetti fundraiser

Expert weighs in on the Goodman city street project

Prospective landowners visit Pineville board (property from Roddy Lett on Mountain Ridge)

February

Residents give thoughts on 'no horn' zones -- Goodman's city council held an open forum to invite citizens of Goodman to express their thoughts about the city having "no horn" zones on the railway tracks within the city limits.

A well-grounded education -- MCHS students, teachers train as baristas for coffee shop.

Goodman mayor comments on various city projects -- Fisher displays the city's agendas on his whiteboard, which include repairing its streets, annexing areas near Highway 59 North and addressing the blighted houses in Goodman.

New automated-loader garbage trucks coming to the city of Goodman -- The city of Goodman can look forward to seeing new automated side-loader garbage trucks coming their way from CARDS.

Layne celebrates 75th birthday with family -- Alvin Lane, a retired battalion chief with the Bella Vista Fire Department, celebrated his 75th birthday with members of his family at the Pineville Community Center in Pineville, Mo.

MCHS hosts second annual semi-formal -- McDonald County Student Council, led by teachers Sara Pierce and Callie St. Clair, hosted the school's second annual semi-formal.

New Bethel School takes students back in time -- Home school students from McDonald County had the opportunity to live the life of students from 1929 at the New Bethel School on Historic School Day.

Southwest City transfers funds to purchase ladder truck -- The city council discussed transferring funds from the police department to the fire department to provide the fire department with funds to purchase a ladder truck.

Friends of McCormack continue to seek justice -- Friends of Jessica McCormack continue to fight for answers in her murder case.

MCHS hosts "Formal Frenzy" fundraiser -- MCHS faculty, parents, and student volunteers hosted MCHS' first "Formal Frenzy" on Feb. 18 at the school.

Goodman reviews bids for street project -- The city of Goodman took another step toward repairing its streets at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when the city council reviewed bids from various construction companies, a necessary step before the city can get the project underway.

March

Memorial service set for McCain baby -- Kyrwren McKain will be remembered as a little warrior.

City still undecided on street project bids -- As residents wait for Goodman's street pavement project to get underway, city council members met on Sunday, Feb 26, to review and select the bid from the construction company that would best suit the city.

Cheer, Pom take the stage at MCHS' Spirit Showcase -- MC Pom dancers, MCHS Varsity cheerleaders, JV cheerleaders and Junior High cheerleaders performed at MCHS' second spirit showcase, hosted on Feb. 23 in the high school's gymnasium.

Pineville board to seek road protection contract -- The board of aldermen in Pineville, at its meeting on Tuesday, heard from Jerry Harner of Harner Construction and Paul Campbell of Midland Plumbing, who had been hired by McDonald County for a water and sewer project on Jesse James Road.

Noel dog tortured but loved by many now -- A Noel man is facing felony charges after a dog was found with an arrow stuck through her head.

School board recognizes wrestling team's success -- The MCHS wrestling team received a standing ovation for its athletic accomplishments at a McDonald County school board meeting on Thursday, March 19.

Simsberry Farmers Market to open April 15 -- Organizers of the Downtown Simsberry USA Farmers Market have big plans for opening day.

Students plant 10,000 seedlings -- Students from Rocky Comfort Elementary School put their green thumbs to the test on Friday, March 17, for the greenhouse plant project.

Goodman mayor breaks tie in street construction vote -- At a special meeting on March 15, the Goodman Board of Aldermen were split on a vote to accept a bid for street construction, and Mayor J.R. Fisher broke the tie.

MCHS freshman qualifies for state debate competition -- Elly Wasson -- a freshman from McDonald County High School, qualified to take part in the Lincoln-Douglas debate tournament at Missouri State University.

Area egg sellers experience spiked sales -- Local egg sellers are scrambling to keep up with increased demand.

School district receives increased 'swatting calls' -- The McDonald County R-1 School District released a statement to the community Monday, March 27, in response to the growing number of "swatting calls" seen nationally and locally.

Quapaw Nation publishes 150-year anniversary book/QUAPAW NATION -- Members of the Quapaw Nation are celebrating their 150-year powwow with a new book called "The Way We See It."

SWC mayor laments flood damage at dam -- Earlier last week, flash floods caused damage around the city's dam, and now water is passing through without any obstruction.

Pineville mayor hopes for FEMA declaration -- Following recent flooding, Pineville Mayor Gregg Sweeten told the board of aldermen at its meeting Tuesday that he hopes for a FEMA disaster declaration.

County election April 4, one countywide proposal on ballot -- Elections will be held in McDonald County on April 4 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April

Results from Nov. 8 McDonald County general election -- Uncertified results of the votes cast in McDonald County for the Nov. 8 election were released by Kimberly Bell, McDonald County clerk.

White Rock Elementary hosts health fair/White Rock Elementary School hosted a health fair for students on March 29.

Student design chosen for new city sign -- McDonald County High School students taking Art 3 or 4 with teacher Theresa Walthall submitted design proposals for Anderson's new city sign.

STEM teaches life skills through fun -- On Friday, March 31, students all over McDonald County enjoyed a full day of activities to learn about science, technology and the value of teamwork as they packed into the school cafeteria and gymnasium at MCHS.

Goodman PD officers resign in protest to election results -- Residents went to the polls to participate in the April 4 General Election.

Local restaurant gives students taste of business -- McDonald County High School students enjoyed a Q&A lecture and burgers made by the restaurant's owners, Ryan and Courtney Gilker, at Aunt C's Malt Shop at 205 South Main Street.

Noel Housing Authority opens food pantry -- The Noel Housing Authority has opened a food pantry and hopes to see it grow.

Noel conducts swearing in at monthly meeting -- At Noel's monthly city meeting on April 11, the mayor and council discussed several reports, updates in the city, an award given to Randy Smith, and new city leadership.

Brewer family purchases Flick Theatre in Anderson -- Couple Jeremiah and Ebenee Brewer, alongside their two daughters and son, purchased the Flick Theatre in Anderson in late March.

Goodman welcomes new officials to city's government -- Residents packed into city hall at 203 W. Barlow Street on Tuesday, April 18, to welcome the city's new administration.

District trying new company for substitute staffing -- The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at its meeting on April 13, agreed to try out a new company for outsourcing substitute teacher staffing.

Pineville's American Legion Post 392 to send five students to Boys and Girls State -- Pineville's American Legion Post 392 will send five McDonald County High School students to Boys State and Girls State from June 24 through July 1 at Lindenwood University in Saint Charles.

New coffee shop run by MCHS students -- Students from McDonald County High School are welcoming all residents to the River Blend Coffee Shop at 308 Harmon St.

Anderson Police Department hires three previous Goodman officers -- The Anderson Police Department has hired three full-time officers who left the Goodman Police Department following the election of Mayor John Bunch.

Wilson named Peace Officer of the Year -- Marshal Randy Wilson was named Peace Officer of the Year within the Missouri chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

Goodman welcomes its new police chief -- When officers of the Goodman Police Department resigned in protest of the results of the general election on April 5, residents were concerned for the safety of their city.

City frustrated with waste company services -- Residents are frustrated with the city's contract with CARDS Recycling & Waste Management.

May

MCHS SRO gets initials of fallen students on car -- McDonald County High School student resource officer Buck Owen got the initials of Ebenee Munoz and Bradley Skaggs printed on his car for the fallen former students to "always be riding with him."

CARDS Recycling responds to city regarding its services -- CARDS Recycling responded to recent comments regarding their services within Southwest City.

Students pack 25,000 meals for charity -- Students from McDonald County High School and the McDonald County FFA chapter, on April 27, partnered with the national organization, "Meals of Hope," to pack 25,000 meals for people in need in the local area.

Signing Day celebration showcases enlisting seniors -- At the "signing day" celebration, several students have committed to serving in the military after graduation.

Pineville board discusses proposal to move memorial -- At Tuesday's meeting, the Pineville Board of Aldermen was presented with a recommendation by the McDonald County Historical Society to move the David A. Thurman Memorial to city land.

SWC council hears of city park dam repair -- On Tuesday, May 9, Mayor David Blake informed members of the city council of the recent completion of the dam at the city park lake.

School board moves forward on community storm shelters -- The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at a work session before its regular meeting on May 11, voted to move forward with construction on a list of storm shelter projects that it promised to the community.

SWC, CARDS Recycling resolve trash issues -- The city and CARDS Recycling came together to resolve the issues pertaining to residents and their trash pickup.

MCHS Student coffee shop raises $12,000 this year -- Mustang Express, McDonald County High School's student-led in-school coffee shop, raised $12,000 this year, nearly doubling profits from years prior.

Alger sisters serve with Little Sisters Lawn Mowing -- Kyrstan and Lyla Alger are looking for hard work.

Noel Primary Library receives $5,000 grant -- Noel Primary's library received a $5,000 grant, which will be used to purchase new books, from the Laura Bush Foundation.

Ball game concession stand brings in nearly $10,000 -- City council members were informed of the recent developments in the summer ball program, which featured an increase in revenue because of the concession stand that was opened during the ball games.

Pineville Fire received over $6,000 at annual pancake breakfast -- The Pineville Fire Department hosted its annual pancake breakfast to raise funds for the department May 13 at the Pineville Community Center.

June

Law enforcement school training held at MCHS -- McDonald County High School resource officer Buck Owen put on a training at MCHS with help from former Lt. Mike Hall.

Historical Society makes plans to repair museum -- In the coming weeks in June, the McDonald County Historical Society will conduct renovations on the county's courthouse museum at 400 N. Main Street.

Board approves wellness center resolution -- At Tuesday's meeting, the Pineville Board of Aldermen approved a resolution regarding the future wellness center to be built in the city.

Record number of students enrolled in summer school -- A record number of students are attending McDonald County School District's "Summer Journey" school program.

Goodman PD receives new law enforcement equipment -- The Goodman Police Department acquired some new equipment for the protection and safety of its residents, including three new breathalyzers, two radar units, and a police vehicle.

County Health Department to relocate -- The McDonald County Health Department will move out of its current building to a new building located at 3446 South Business Highway 71 in Pineville.

Goodman resident pleads not guilty in connection with sexual assault charges -- David Martin Hood, 44, of Goodman, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing on Monday in connection with six charges related to the sexual assault of a minor.

The Circus Man performs at Noel Elementary School -- Jason D'Vaude, the Circus Man, stopped by Noel Elementary School, thanks, in part, to the McDonald County Library, which was promoting its "All Together Now" reading program.

Pineville Bowl participating in 'Kids Bowl Free' program -- Pineville Bowl, located on Highway 71, is allowing children two free games of bowling per day through the "Kids Bowl Free" program.

Community leaders speak at Chamber event -- The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce hosted its first annual "McDonald County State of the County Event -- Vision 2030" on Wednesday, June 14.

Software blamed for problems in Goodman operations -- Problems that have arisen in Goodman are blamed, in part, on the software the city is using to operate its various departments.

Using the broken pieces of life to create spectacular jewelry -- Paula Nelson is often drawn to unique little pieces at yard sales and flea markets that she quickly picks up and buys.

Pineville prepares for water tower project -- The Pineville Board of Aldermen, passed an ordinance to amend a law and prepare its books for an upcoming grant for a long-anticipated water tower project on Mountain Ridge.

Health Department holds its grand opening in a new location -- The McDonald County Health Department moved to a new facility at 3446 S. Business Highway 71 in Pineville to accommodate residents as the community grows.

Library hosts "County Cleanup" class with Missouri naturalist -- The McDonald County Public Library promoted its "County Cleanup" program with Missouri naturalist Jessie Ballard of the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.