Lady Mustangs go into break with win

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs went into Christmas break on a high note after defeating Excelsior Springs 60-32 on Friday, Dec. 22, at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City as part of the 12 Courts of Christmas.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lady Mustangs (8-4), including a 36-22 loss to St. Joseph Lafayette the night before.

"Big bounce back game for us," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "We didn't play our best game against Lafayette. Definitely a team win in a cool environment."

The Lady Mustangs led 10-7 after the first quarter and pulled ahead 26-14 at halftime.

McDonald County took a 45-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jamie Washam scored 10 point so lead a balanced Lady Mustangs scoring column as 11 different players scored.

Carlie Martin added nine points, while Anissa Ramirez had eight and Roslynn Huston, Carlee Cooper and Katelynn Townsend each had six.

Jacie Frencken had four points, while Dakota O'Brien, Tatym Trudeau and Colina Holland each had three and Anna Clarkson two.

Kinley Rogers led Exclesior Springs with 17 points.

The Lady Mustangs are back in action on Jan. 8 at Reeds Spring.

St. Josepsh Lafayette 36, McDonald County 22

The Lady Mustangs fell to the Fighting Irish on Thursday, Dec. 21, at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.

Lafayette led 5-4 after the first quarter and 17-8 at halftime.

The Fighting Irish (7-1) pulled ahead 27-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Laniyia Carriger led Lafayette with 14 points, while Talicia Byrd had 10.

Carlie Martin led McDonald County with 10 points, while Roslynn Huston had six, Jamie Washam four and Dakota O'Brien two.

BOYS

Willard 78, McDonald County 49

The McDonald County boys fell to 4-6 overall on Thursday, Dec. 21, with a home loss to Willard at Mustang Arena.

Willard took a 30-19 lead after the first quarter and 46-30 at halftime and 72-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Blake Daugherty led Willard with 18 points, while Nahmy Kelley had 13 and Andrew Quinlan 12.

Cael Carlin led McDonald County with 25 points, while Josh Pacheco had nine, Toby Moore four, Wyatt Gordon, Stone Ogden and Destyn Dowd each with three and Cory Tuttle two.

The Mustangs were back in action Dec. 27 in the Neosho Holiday Tournament. Results were not available at presstime.

McDonald County play at Webb City on Jan. 2.