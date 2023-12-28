Court report

The following cases were filed:

Debbie S. Speer v. Phillip C. Speer.

State of Missouri:

Capital One, N.A. v. Stacy Stroup. Suit on account.

Citibank, N.A. v. Martha O. Fraley. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Teresita Gutierrez. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Anthony S. Meredith. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Joseph O'Brien. Suit on account.

Village Capital Investment v. Benjamin Chastain IV. Unlawful detainer.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Anthony Derek Jewell. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Jaysten Joseph Platt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher Wayne Weems. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Robert Acosta. Burglary. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Cecil Dewayne Baker. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Misael Garcia. Miscellaneous motor carrier violation.

Anthony Derek Jewell. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (Motor vehicle required to be registered). Driving while revoked/suspended. Failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements.

Daniel R. De Leon. DWI -- alcohol. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop. Property damage.

Kelly D. McAdams. Trespass.

Alexis Vladmir Mancia. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Joselynn Richardson. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Stephanie Renee Stallsworth. Miscellaneous motor carrier violation.

Steven Lloyd Sumner. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Christopher Wayne Weems. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Robert Acosta. Burglary.

Craig Alan Carter. Domestic assault. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

Rodney J. Dennis. Domestic assault.

Angela M. Horton. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Anthony D. Jewell. DWI -- persistent.

Maxwell Mace. Rape or attempted rape.

Tracy Gene Norman. Unlawful possession of a firearm.