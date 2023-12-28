City selects this year’s 2023 Christmas lights winners





SOUTHWEST CITY -- On Thursday, Dec. 14, at the city council meeting, it was announced that residents could begin decorating their homes for the annual Christmas Lights contest. It is a holiday tradition that encourages residents to get into the holiday spirit by taking an active role in beautifying the city.

This year's judges included Assistant City Clerk Holly Gillam, who rode in a police unit taking pictures of the city's finest and most creative Christmas lights displays. Alderman Ridge Carpenter and Alderman Gloria Armstrong were judges for the Christmas lights contest, as well. After deliberating, this year's 2023 winners were announced via Facebook.

First place went to the Dover family, who won $100.

The second-place winner was the Scott family, who received $75.

The Gilker family came in third and won $50.

The city congratulated them and released a statement saying, "We want to thank everyone who has decorated this year! Our town looks great!"

Holly Gillam/Special to the McDonald County Press The Scott family won second place and were awarded $75.



Holly Gillam/Special to the McDonald County Press The Gilker family won $50 for third place.





