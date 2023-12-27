Anderson Council hears concerns, discusses Christmas bonuses, trucks

ANDERSON -- The mayor and board of aldermen heard citizen concerns and department reports and discussed Christmas bonuses at Anderson's monthly city meeting on Tuesday night.

Noel Moore approached the board about issues with Fairview Mills, a feed mill near his home. Moore said he's worried about poor air quality, noting a sticky and gooey substance covers his cars and home at times when the mill is running. Chief David Abbott said he'd contact the mill concerning an air quality inspection and further contact the EPA if needed. There is currently no city ordinance for air quality.

Steve Parnell also approached the board concerning issues with the mill, focusing on the noise the mill makes all day and all night. Parnell asked that the city see if a muffler could be used or if the mill could have limited hours of operation due to the continual noise. Abbott said he would inquire about a muffler when inquiring about an air quality test.

Moore also requested that the center of the stop between Walnut and Cedar Street be restriped in yellow paint; the board approved this request.

Chief David Abbott said his police officers and firefighters would participate in Shop with a Hero with the county on Dec. 20 and 21. Abbott said both of the department's Tahoes needed work but were under warranty and fixed at no additional cost.

In the fire report, Chief David Abbott said several new firefighters have started within the last month, with Abbott noting the department has been busier than usual. Abbott and Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker agreed that the fire department would purchase a truck, to be used as a brush truck, from the public works department for $10,000, to be paid off over several years. The board approved this motion with City Clerk Andi Bethel to get back to Abbott on the inquiry.

In the utilities report, it was noted that an individual is interested in purchasing a 7-acre piece of land owned by the city near Four State Printing. The city will discuss the inquiry further and tabled the discussion until the January meeting. Shoemaker requested to trade in a four-door truck for a single-cab truck to be used by the public works department. Shoemaker said a single cab would get more use by the department. The board approved Shoemaker's request.

For the summer ball report, it was noted cameras have been installed at the ballfield and are functional 24/7. Updates are continuing to be made inside the concessions building. Gates will be installed at the ballpark to prevent driving on the walking trail. Additionally, the board voted to install a sign at the park that explains that the park is closed at 10 p.m. other than during city-sponsored events, with the walking trails open 24/7.

Christmas bonuses were discussed and approved, with all full-time employees, now also including Cara Sherman, getting a $250 bonus, and each firefighter provided to the city by Chief Miller getting a $200 bonus. Abbott said firefighters who have been with the department less than six months will not get the bonus, noting that's been his policy for the last several years. Bonuses will be $1,300 over the initial city budget.

It was decided firefighters will now need to log the calls to which they respond, with a minimum number of calls to be answered to be eligible for a Christmas bonus. Abbott said 10 calls a year would be a fair policy.

The board voted to pay $1,200 toward their Arvest line of credit.

The board paid also just over $900 for the yearly Harry S. Truman Council dues.

Adam Miller, a former police officer for the city, approached the board regarding his K-9 for which he'd already paid $5,000. Miller was initially quoted a higher price for the dog, with the board now allowing Miller's payment for the dog to be complete. Miller said his dog Mikey is "a part of the family."