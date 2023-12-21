Mustangs lose shootout with Bulldogs

The McDonald County boys basketball team fell 65-60 at Carl Junction on Tuesday night.

With the loss, the Mustangs dropped to 4-5 overall on the season.

McDonald County led 14-11 after the first quarter, but Carl Junction outscored the Mustangs 16-9 in the second quarter to take a 27-23 lead at halftime.

Carl Junction (5-4) outscored the Mustangs 25-21 in the third quarter to go up 52-44 going into the fourth quarter.

Cooper Vediz led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Jett Hocut had 12, Wyatt McAfee 11, Deacon Endicott 10 and Brody Pant nine.

Toby Moore led McDonald County with 17 points, while Destyn Dowd had 16, Josh Pacheco 13, Cael Carlin 11 and Wyatt Gordon three.

Glendale 73, McDonald County 66

The Mustangs fell to Glendale in the third-place game of the 2023 Mustang Classic on Saturday inside Mustang Arena.

It was the Mustangs' fourth game in five days.

The Falcons led 21-17 after the first quarter and 41-36 at halftime as Ta'Veaion Washington scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, Anthony Fletcher had nine of his 13 in the first half, and Zachary Hawkins had all nine of his points in the first half.

Glendale took a 61-52 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Amare Witham finished with 32 points to lead Glendale, with 26 of those coming in the second half.

Anthony D'Amico led McDonald County with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Destyn Dowd and Josh Pacheco each had 14, Cael Carlin eight, Toby Moore seven, and Randall Bice and Peyton O'Neill each had two.

McDonald County 71, Bakersfield 64

The Mustangs outscored the Lions 24-11 in the fourth quarter, turning a six-point deficit entering the quarter into a seven-point victory.

The game was tied at 18 after the first quarter, and Bakersfield took a 37-35 lead at halftime.

The Lions extended their margin to 53-47 entering the fourth quarter.

Seven different players scored points for the Mustangs in the fourth quarter.

Josh Pacheco finished the night with 20 points, while Cael Carlin had 19, Anthony D'Amico 11, Toby Moore 10, Randall Bice six, Destyn Dowd three and Peyton O'Neill two.

Ethan Cotter led Bakersfield with 21 points, while Connor Jones had 14, and Morris Collins and Mason Bean each had 13 points.

Missouri RUSH 57, McDonald County 52

Missouri RUSH, a home school team, defeated the Mustangs in the opening pool play round of the 2023 Mustang Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

RUSH led 15-14 after the first quarter and 34-20 at halftime. McDonald County chipped into the lead to trail 47-37 going into the fourth quarter.

Garrett Rudy led RUSH with 28 points, while Ryan Ray had 13.

Cael Carlin led McDonald County with 17 points, while Josh Pacheco had 15, Toby Moore 12, Desytn Dowd six and Anthony D'Amico two.

Up next

The Mustangs are back in action at home Friday against Willard (5-3) and will play in the Neosho Holiday Classic Dec. 27-29.

Dec. 27 against Huntsville (Ark.) in the opening round of the Neosho Holiday Classic.