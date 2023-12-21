Mustangs compete at KC Stampede

The McDonald County wrestling teams competed at the 2023 KC Stampede on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16, at Bartle Hall in the Kansas City (Mo.) Convention Center.

Defending state champion Samuel Murphy was the Mustangs' top finisher, placing sixth overall at 215 pounds.

Murphy (11-10 won his first four matches, defeating Shawnee Mission West's Derrick Johnson by fall (1:05), Collinsville, Okla.'s Hunter McBee by fall (1:00), Fennimore's Dalton Wolf by fall (5:07) and taking a 4-2 decision over Liberty's Isaiah Hung.

Murphy lost a 7-1 decision to Maize's Ronan Wunsch in the semifinals and then lost via medical forfeit to Avery Clark of Thompson in the consolation semifinals.

Murphy also lost by medical forfeit to Shawnee-Mill Valley's Christopher Wash Jr. in the fifth-place match.

McDonald County defending state champion Jayce Hitt placed eighth at 285 pounds.

Hitt won his first three matches by fall over Canyon Randall's Kash Price by fall (0:19), defeating Goddard's Matrix Eames by fall (1:27) and Little Axe's Lane Gourley by fall (1:17).

Hewitt-Trussville's Zack Chatman defeated Hitt by fall (0:52) in the quarterfinals.

Hitt bounced back to defeat Griffin Morris of Hillsboro by a 3-2 decision in consolation round 6, but St. Pius X Kansas City's Kyler Kuhn defeated Hitt by fall (0:55) in the consolation round 7.

Hitt lost via medial forfeit in the eighth-place match to Staley's Kamaha o'Grace.

In other McDonald County matches, Adam Bogart (7-5) went 1-2 overall at 106, with his only victory coming by fall (0:32) over teammate Reyes Mendoza in the consolation round 2.

Eberson Perez (7-3) went 0-2 overall at 113 pounds, while Robinson Yoshino (3-8) went 0-2 overall at 120.

Paden Vance (0-4) went 0-2 overall at 126, while Dominic Navin (4-6) went 0-2 at 132 and Landon Nave (5-5) went 1-2 at 138 with a victory via medical forfeit in the consolation round 2.

Sheldon Roponei (0-20 went 0-2 at 144, while Matthew Muehlebach went 1-2 at 150. Muehlebach (2-6) defeated Carson Reves (Alma-Wabaunsee) by fall (0:24).

Ethan Jones (3-8) went 1-2 at 157, with his victory coming in the opening round by fall (2:58) over Braxton Standfast of Little Axe.

Leos Soas (9-2) went 1-2 at 165, winning his first match by fall (0:46) over Coby Thompson of Little Axe.

Alex Bogart (3-5) went 0-2 overall at 175, while Malosi Sosef went 0-2 at 190.

In junior varsity action, Reyes Mendoza went 0-2 at 106B, Andrew Bogart went 0-2 at 157B, Brady Bogart 0-2 at 165B, losing to teammate Leo Soas.

Emmit Houston placed eighth at 190B after going 1-2, and Tafavi Ruan went 1-2 at 285A.

Girls

In girls' action, Ellysia Wasson (10-3) went 0-2 at 100, while Mckenzie Lechilder (3-8) went 0-2 at 105.

Jaslyn Benhumea (4-8) went 0-2 at 115, with Anjelika Alarcon (4-3) going 1-2 at 135 with her win over Red Oak's Josie McCunn by fall (2:20).

Macie Smith (3-7) went 0-2 at 140, while Alyssa Jackson went 0-2 at 145.

Stacy Lopez-Apolonar (8-6) went 1-2 at 155, defeating Serenaity West of Little Axe by fall (0:48).