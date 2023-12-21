McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec 11
Lennie Fears Olsen, 30, Seneca, assault -- third degree -- special victim, assault -- third degree, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, property damage -- first degree, unlawful possession of firearm, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, failed to register vehicle, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia (2), driving while revoked or driving while suspended (2), possession of drug paraphernalia
Dudley Robonei, 31, Anderson, misusing 911, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision (3) special victims, property damage -- second degree, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop
Nikcoalis Gaje Turpen, 30, Goodman, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense
Samantha Jo Youngblood, 39, Noel, fugitive from out of state, gave false information to officer
Dec 12
Adam Lee Collier, 52, Anderson, deceiving law enforcement officer
Kyle James Perdue, 34, Springdale, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree
Michael Robert Williams, 29, no address provided, expired plates
Jacob Daniel Womack, 23, Powell, property damage -- first degree, trespassing -- first degree
Dec 13
Christopher Lee Greer, 38, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Joanna Raquel Sommerer, 35, Afton, Okla., operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Dec 14
Maxwell Leonard Mace, 65, Goodman, rape or attempted rape -- first degree
Dec 15
James Randall Holland, 56, Gravette, Ark., driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Tracy Gene Norman, 62, Anderson, unlawful possession of a firearm (2)
Roy Wayne Simmons, 34, Pineville, display/provide false/altered evidence of motor vehicle financial responsibility to law enforcement officer
Andrew R. Specht, 44, Anderson, domestic assault -- third degree
Dec 16
Daniel Raynald Deleon, 31, Southwest City, property damage -- second degree, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop, driving while intoxicated, animal at large
Anthony Derek Jewell, 36, Anderson, DWI -- chronic, DWI -- prior
Joselyn Louise Richardson, 45, Neosho, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense