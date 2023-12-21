Do you recognize these McDonald County WWII veterans?

Submitted photo Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify these McDonald County WWII veterans. They received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 80 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names to go with faces from the Bonnibel album to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize the service members in this photo, please call the library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets.

Staff reports