Crowder Nursing awarded $211,855 education grant

NEOSHO -- Crowder College has been awarded $211,855 for nursing education as part of a $5 million grant to Missouri colleges for healthcare education, according to a release from Crowder College. The award was announced Tuesday by Governor Mike Parson.

"We are grateful for the grant and the assistance it will provide," stated Sandra Wilson, director of nursing and division chair at Crowder College. "We are one of only three associate degree colleges receiving this funding."

The grant will provide professional development and retention incentives for nursing faculty to attain advanced nursing degrees, as well as marketing the profession to ensure the public is aware of career opportunities.

Crowder College offers nursing programs at Neosho, Cassville, McDonald County, and Nevada locations. The programs offer a competitive admissions process and will accept up to 110 to 150 students each year. The traditional program is four semesters in length, with successful completers eligible to take the NCLEX State Board Exam in compliance with State Board of Nursing requirements.

Due to the high demand for nursing graduates, Crowder College applied to have the tuition and common fees for nursing students covered by the Missouri A+ Scholarship program. This alone is worth nearly $15,000 at today's tuition rate.

For more information about the nursing program at Crowder College, visit www.crowder.edu/academics/departments/nursing/.