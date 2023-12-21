Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Brittany G. Browning. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments v. Alberto Torres. Unlawful detainer.

S. Anglin & Associates v. Jason P. Arthur. Unlawful detainer.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Barbara Wyrick. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Katrisha Harrison. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jennie O. Salazar. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Rebekah Floor. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank v. Bernnie L. Wall. Suit on account.

TD Bank USA, N.A. v. Jennifer E. Williams. Suit on account.

Teresa A. Ezell v. Kristina M. Baughman. Small claims over $100.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Mariah L. Rickman. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Capital One, N.A. v. Heather F. Anderson. Suit on account.

Dale Rambo v. Felicia Chastain. Small claims over $100.

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Waylon Rolls. Breach of contract.

Mariner Finance LLC v. Abraham Rodriguez. Suit on account.

Tommas Daywalt v. Joanne Cope. Unlawful detainer.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Ehab Khair Abdelaziz. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lincoln Jacobs. Trespassing.

Matthew Leroy Taber. Exceeded posted speed limit. Trespassing.

Kevin W. Weems. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Alan Ray Vallance. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Drew Allen Vertrees. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Paul J. Birkbeck. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Morgan Anne Buehler. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Marcus Dwayne Bussey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felipe Cedeno. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joshua Paul Fenstermaker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Maggie Ann Gray. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Blake Lee Greer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lincoln Jacobs. Assault.

Balton Jinna. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daniel Christian Johansen. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt. Failed to register commercial property carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight.

James P. Lankford. Sexual misconduct.

Seth Owen Mejia. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joey Reid Meyer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Luis Orlando Nunezperez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Dudley P. Robonei. Assault. Property damage. Misusing 911. Assault. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Collin Lawrence Straeter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

AJ Tither. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Alan Ray Vallance. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Christina Ennis. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Michel J. Evans. DWI.

Jami K. Hobbie. Burglary. Property damage. Stalking. Harassment. Stealing -- valued less than $150 and no prior stealing offense. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Lincoln Jacobs. Harassment.

Daniel Clark Jansen. Unlawful use of weapon.

Donald L. Landers. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

David Nickell. Domestic assault.

Juan Jose Olvera. Domestic assault.

Kyle J. Perdue. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Andrew Randall Specht. Domestic assault.

David A. Watkins. Assault first degree or attempt -- serious physical injury or special victim.

Jacob Daniel Womack. Property damage.

The following cases were heard:

Albaro Benumea. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tonya Jo Card. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jeffrey Ray Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brooks Paden Leach. Failed to equip motor vehicle with a horn/maintain horn in good working order.

Tanya Sue Shepherd. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Anthony S. Elliot. Stealing.

John E. Lammey. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Kenneth Malone. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Wayne Rash. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Keifina Reselap. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Mary L. Lowery. Possession of controlled substance.

John D. Pelz. Tampering with motor vehicle.