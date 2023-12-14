Wrestling teams defeat Reeds Spring, Hillcrest

The McDonald County boys wrestling team picked up a 43-42 victory over Reeds Spring and a 49-27 victory over Springfield Hillcrest in a dual meet held Thursday at Hillcrest.

Against Reeds Spring, the Mustangs picked up four wins on the mat and three forfeits

At 113 pounds, Adam Bogart defeated Reed Springs' Pablo Moreno-Armada by fall in 19 seconds.

Dominic Navin recorded a win at 138 over Brayden Colon by fall (5:25).

Andrew Bogart won at 165 over Reeds Spring's Caiden Solis by fall (1:35), and Leo Soas won at 175 over Marshall Loftin by fall (1:09).

The following Mustangs got forfeit wins: Reyes Mendoza (106), Eberson Perez (120) and Emmit Houston (190).

The Mustangs were defeated at 126, 132, 144, 150, 157 and 285. Reeds Spring had one forfeit win at 215.

The Mustangs defeated Hillcrest 49-27.

Reyes Mendoza won over Yoni Lara at 106 by fall (4:34).

Eberson Perez picked up a win at 120 over Hunter Blomenkamp by a 14-3 major decision.

Dominic Navin defeated Diesel Shatto 5-2 by decision, and Anthony Ocampo beat Landon Coker by fall (1:54) at 144.

Leo Soas won at 175 over Chris Brandenberg by fall (1:25).

McDonald County received forfeit wins for Adam Bogart (113), Roland Wardlaw (126), Ethan Jones (157) and Andrew Bogart (165).

Hillcrest picked up wins at 132, 150, 190, 215 (forfeit) and 285.

CJ Classic

The Mustangs competed in the Carl Junction Classic on Saturday, finishing seventh place overall.

The Mustangs were defeated by Seneca in round one, 53-24. Eberson Perez picked up a fall win (5:27) over Jaxson French at 120, while Brady Bogart defeated Aiden Kitch by fall (1:28) at 165. Emmitt Houston (215) and Samuel Murphy (285) had forfeit wins.

Willard defeated the Mustangs 48-27 in round two. Adam Bogart won at 113 by an 8-5 decision over Nicholas Lamontia. Malosi Sosef had a 3-2 decision win over Lorenzo Hayworth at 190, while Samuel Murphy won at 215 over Porter Talbot by a 9-3 decision. Reyes Mendoza (106), Eberson Perez (120) and Robinson Yoshino (126) had forfeit wins.

McDonald County defeated Bolivar in round three, 37-32.

Adam Bogart defeated Madden Ross by a 12-1 major decision at 113, while Eberson Perez won at 120 over Thomas Henderson by a 5-3 decision. Malosi Sosef won at 190 by fall (2:39) over Tristan Olvera, and Samuel Murphy won at 215 by fall (2:45) over Owen McCullah. The Mustangs got forfeit wins for Reyes Mendoza (106), Dominic Navin (138) and Landon Obed (285).

The Mustangs defeated Fayetteville (Ark.) 47-28 in their fourth match in the consolation bracket.

Reyes Mendoza defeated Zach Batker by fall (0:57) at 106, while Robinson Yoshino won over Javian Sticklin by fall (0:27) at 126.

Alex Bogart defeated Abdullah Al-Jewari by technical fall 24-9 at 175, with Malosi Sosef winning by fall (1:13) over Darian Murray and Samuel Murphy winning by fall (2:18) over Connor Janusz at 215.

Adam Bogart (113), Eberson Perez (120) and Landon Obed (285) all received forfeit wins.

The Mustangs secured seventh place by defeating Blue Springs, 51-30.

Eberson Perez had a major decision win, 13-4, over Aiden Bowman at 120, while Brady Bogart defeated Dodge DiGusto by fall (1:32).

Alex Bogart won at 175 by fall (1:51) over Kade Scmidli, while Malosi Sosef beat Thomas Bolling by fall (5:30) at 190.

Samuel Murphy picked up a 24-8 technical fall win over Carter Atagi at 215.

Reyes Mendoza (106), Adam Bogart (113), Ayden Ball (144), and Matthew Muehlebach (150) picked up forfeit wins.

Girls

The McDonald County girls wrestling team picked up a pair of wins Thursday at Springfield Hillcrest.

The Lady Mustangs defeated Hillcrest, 48-12.

The Lady Mustangs picked up three victories on the mat.

At 115, Jaslyn Benhumea defeated Hillcrest's Kenzy Price by fall (1:18).

Macie Smith defeated Hillcrest's Kira Johnston by fall (1:47) at 140, and Stacy Lopez-Apolinar defeated Gabriella Lee by fall (1:06).

The following Lady Mustangs picked up forfeit victories: Ellysia Wasson (105), McKenzie Lechilder (110), Kaitlyn Parra (130), Alyssa Jackson (145) and Gisel Aragon (190).

Hillcrest got forfeit victories at 170 and 235.

Double forfeits were called at 100, 120, 125 and 135.

The Lady Mustangs also defeated Reeds Spring 48-0 on Thursday.

McDonald County had two match wins, with Smith defeating Mackenzie Kugler by fall (3:43) at 140, while Lopez-Apolinar beat Lindsey Keithley by fall (4:52) at 155.

Six Lady Mustangs received forfeit victories: Wasson (105), Lechilder (110), Benhumea (115), Parra (130), Jackson (145) and Aragon (190). Double forfeits were called at 100, 120, 125, 135, 170 and 235.

Bentonville West Girls Invitational

Ellysia Wasson went 3-0 on Saturday to win first place at 105 at the Bentonville West Invitational in Centerton, Ark.

Wasson defeated Gravette's Nadiyah Thornton and Claremore, Okla.'s Mia Linares by fall in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. She then won by a 4-3 (10-5) decision over Columbus' Grace Noel in the first-place match.

Alyssa Jackson placed third overall at 145, defeating Fort Smith Northside's Scarlet Moon for the second time by fall (0:41).

Gisel Aragon went 2-2 overall and placed fourth at 190.

Stacy Lopez-Apolinar went 1-2 at 155.

McKenzie Lechilder (110), Jaslyn Benhumea (115), Kaitlyn Parra (130), Macie Smith (140) and Candy Martinez (155) each went 0-2 on the day.

JV Boys compete at Coffeyville

The McDonald County junior varsity boys wrestling team competed at the Coffeyville JV Mixer on Monday.

The Mustangs had several first-place finishes.

Reyes Mendoza went 2-0 and took first place in the 99-107 pound division, while Anthony Ocampo was 3-0 and finished first in 135-139.

Tanner Casey placed first at 142-146 and went 3-0, with Robert Muelebach taking first at 154-156.

At 173-189, Emmit Houston placed first for the Mustangs, going 3-0, while Landon Obed was first at 218-224 with a 2-0 record.

Tafavi Ruan placed first at 231-239 with a 2-0 record.

Brady Bogart placed second at 159-163, going 2-1 overall.

Timothy Mills placed third at 139-143, while Kayden Bruneau was third at 163-172 and Damen Soloman third at 236-256. Roland Wardlaw was fourth at 120-124.