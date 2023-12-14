SWC K9 officer will receive a protective vest

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization, Southwest City K9 officer Rocco will receive a bullet- and stab-resistant protective vest from "Vested Interest in K9s Inc." This may ensure he continues to serve and protect the city.

Rocco's vest is sponsored by the National Police Association and will be embroidered with the sentiment: "Gifted by NationalPolice.org"

According to the organization, the National Police Association is "a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization ... founded to educate supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals."

The National Police Association is supported by contributions from individuals and organizations.

"Each vest costs approximately $2,900 but is absolutely priceless when it comes to making sure the K9 remains safe," the k9sofvalor.org website states.

Police chief Bud Gow said Rocco is trained in "narcotics detection, evidence search, tracking, trailing, building search, and suspect apprehension."

Rocco will receive his vest within eight to ten weeks from "Vested Interest in K9s Inc." His K9 body armor will be U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ-certified.

The National Institute of Justice (NIJ) sets the standard for law enforcement by compiling a list of the tested and certified ballistic-resistant body armor vests that meet the criteria and requirements for safety while in the field.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was established in 2009 and is a 501(c)(3) charity. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab resistant vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 5,379 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible for the program.

According to Gow, there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest is valued at $1,800 and weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds.

Rocco's vest will come with a five-year warranty.

Any residents or organizations wishing to contribute to Vested Interest in K9s Inc. may find more information at www.vik9s.org and can mail their contributions to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, ME 02718.