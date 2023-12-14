Select Pineville city leaders and employees received awards at annual celebration

PINEVILLE -- At Pineville's annual city leadership Christmas party, several city leaders and employees were recognized in front of peers and co-workers. Award recipients surprised with their awards at the party received a plaque and praise from city Mayor Gregg Sweeten.

Eight individuals were recognized, all receiving unique awards.

William Rataczak, Pineville's new police chief, received an award entitled "20 Years of Service," on which the engraving said, "In grateful Recognition of 20 Years of Exemplary Service."

Robert Drake received the "Everyday Hero" award, alluding to his service in the Pineville Fire Department.

Stephanie Sweeten received the "Most Outstanding" award, on which the engraving said, "Recognizing your Contributions and Dedication to This Community. Your Acts of Kindness, Support and Love Continue to Touch the Lives of Many."

Diane Cooper received the "You Make a Difference" award with her plaque reading, "Thank You For All Your Hard Work and Dedication."

Sylvia Everett-Deering received the "Achievement Award" with her plaque reading, "For outstanding achievement and continuous dedication to the success of our community."

Tom Chiovoloni received the "Rising Star" award, with his plaque reading, "We Are Lucky to Have You as Part of Our Team."

Don Ruby received the "Together We Can" award, on which the engraving said, "In Appreciation For All Your Help, Dedication, and Outstanding Guidance."

Christina Poitras received an award for her service as a police officer, with her plaque's engravement reading, "In Recognition of Going Above and Beyond Your Duties."

Each recipient received a round of applause from community members, with all noting their love for serving the city of Pineville.