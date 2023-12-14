OPINION: Fostering community vibrancy on a shoestring budget

The question I get asked the most when assisting small communities in revitalizing their downtowns is, "We have little money and resources; how do we revitalize without money and ample resources"?

I have seen communities succeed through innovation, imagination, and sheer determination to allow that to be used as a viable excuse. Yes, lack of funds requires a creative approach, but often the most creative solutions spring forth due to lack of funds, not because of them. Crisis is the mother of invention, and communities must treat this as a crisis.

Building a vibrant downtown area with limited resources may seem like a daunting task, but history has shown that innovative strategies, community engagement, and a dash of creativity can transform neglected spaces into thriving hubs. Let's chat about the art of building a strong local downtown in a small community, emphasizing the power of community-driven initiatives and cost-effective approaches.

Community engagement is the first step in revitalizing a downtown or local community. Creating a sense of ownership among residents is crucial for the success of any revitalization project. Holding town hall meetings, organizing focus groups, and establishing community-led committees can harness the collective wisdom and creativity of the residents. For instance, the town of Marietta, Ohio, successfully revitalized its downtown by involving the community in decision-making processes, leading to the restoration of historic buildings and the creation of vibrant public spaces.

Discussing and formulating a plan that allows the reuse of existing structures can be a goldmine. One of the most cost-effective strategies for a small community with limited funds is the adaptive reuse of existing structures. Instead of investing in new construction, repurpose vacant buildings for mixed-use purposes. Transforming old warehouses into art galleries, abandoned storefronts into community spaces, or disused factories into co-working hubs can breathe new life into the downtown area. The city of Asheville, N.C., revitalized its River Arts District by converting old industrial buildings into studios and galleries, attracting artists and entrepreneurs on a shoestring budget.

Forming public-private partnerships between the public sector and private businesses is an essential aspect of building a strong local downtown. Private investors can play a pivotal role in funding infrastructure improvements, facade renovations, and public space enhancements. This collaboration ensures that the burden of revitalization is not solely on the shoulders of the local government. An inspiring example is the town of Wooster, Ohio, where a public-private partnership transformed a dilapidated mill into a thriving market, creating a magnet for local businesses and residents.

Turning green spaces and public art installations can significantly enhance the appeal of a downtown area. Beautifying vacant lots with community gardens or pocket parks not only adds aesthetic value but also fosters a sense of community pride. Public art, such as murals, sculptures, and interactive installations, can transform drab streetscapes into vibrant cultural experiences. The town of Eureka Springs, Ark., successfully utilized public art installations to attract visitors, turning the downtown area into a walking gallery.

Everyone likes great events. Hosting regular community events and festivals is a powerful strategy to draw attention to the downtown area. These events not only provide entertainment for residents but also attract visitors and potential investors. Consider organizing farmers markets, street fairs, music festivals, or cultural celebrations. These gatherings not only stimulate economic activity but also create a strong sense of community identity. The success of the annual Water Fire festival in Providence, R.I., shows how a recurring event can transform the perception of a downtown area.

In the digital age, creating a strong online presence is crucial for the success of any revitalization effort. Establish a website, leverage social media platforms, and encourage local businesses to showcase their offerings online. A well-curated digital presence can attract visitors, investors, and new businesses. The city of Bisbee, Ariz., effectively utilized social media to promote its downtown area, showcasing the unique charm of local businesses and events.

Building a strong local downtown in a small community with limited resources requires a combination of community engagement, adaptive reuse of existing structures, public-private partnerships, green spaces, public art, community events, and a robust digital presence. By learning from successful examples and emphasizing the creativity and resilience of the community, small towns can transform neglected spaces into vibrant, economically sustainable downtown areas. With determination, collaboration, and a commitment to the unique identity of the community, the vision of a thriving downtown can become a reality, even with limited funds.

John Newby is a nationally recognized columnist, speaker and publisher. He consults with chambers, communities, businesses and media. His "Building Main Street, not Wall Street" column appears in 60-plus newspapers and media outlets. He can be reached at [email protected]. Opinions expressed are those of the author.