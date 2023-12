Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the McDonald County Press by phone at 479-855-3724 or by email at [email protected].

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

2023 Mustang Classic

Glendale vs. FS Southside (Ark.)^4:30 p.m.

Carl Junction vs. Van Buren (Ark.)^6 p.m.

Rush vs. Bakersfield^7:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

2023 Mustang Classic

Consolation bracket semifinal^4:30 p.m.

Winner's bracket semifinal^6 p.m.

McDonald County vs. Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

McDonald County at KC Stampede^1 p.m.

Saturday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

2023 Mustang Classic

Fifth place game^11:30 a.m.

Third place game^1 p.m.

Championship^2:30 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

MCHS JV at Nixa JV Tournament^TBA

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County at Carl Junction^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

McDonald County at Carl Junction^7:30 p.m.