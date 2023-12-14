MCHS students research crayfish for environmental impact

ANDERSON -- On Wednesday, Dec. 6, McDonald County High School students spent time outdoors researching and collecting data regarding the ecological impact long-pincered crayfish could have on the native species in the Elk River.

This allowed students to explore the natural habitat of McDonald County and enjoy a different setting from time spent in a classroom.

Keith Jones is the outdoor instructor and science teacher who takes the lead in the research project.

"This class is, first and foremost, a science class," said Jones. "There's quite a bit of science and some lab work to do."

He added that the goal was to get students outside as much as possible and take an active part in conducting different research projects in the area.

In the morning, students explore the creek along the Elk River to examine their traps, whether by canoeing or hiking.

"We make traps, pick bait, and use rocks to hold the traps down," said Charidy McKinzie, an 11th-grade student. "Then, we untie them and put our hand in [the trap]. Then, we just grab them. And we're good to go."

Mckinzie has been pinched by a crayfish but said the pain scale was a two out of ten. Not very painful.

Selecting the bait is an experiment in itself as, apparently, crayfish can be picky.

"We switched our bait around," said Aislinn Wilson. "We're using catfish nuggets. Before, we were using dog food and cat food, but it wasn't really working. So, we just switched it out."

Crayfish tend to hide under rocks and other tight spaces along the riverbed.

Since long-pincered crayfish aren't native to the Elk River, this potentially could disrupt the ecosystem.

Kara Montgomery said the Neosho midget crayfish is significantly smaller than the long-pincered crayfish. Since crayfish tend to be aggressive and cannibalistic, the long-pincered crayfish could wipe out the native Neosho midget and disrupt the ecosystem in the river.

After collecting data, students return to the classroom to document their research.

"The paperwork is pretty hard," said Alexis Ives. "We have to read through and find the research and learn more about what we do not always have outside. That's pretty hard and annoying. But it pays off when you come out here and work for three hours."

Students agree that Jones creates experiences that make their research enjoyable.

"He is a good teacher. He interacts with us a lot more than most of my other teachers," said Jesse Kinney.

Alia Ramirez adds, "He's amazing. He makes us do our work but also is the best teacher out there by allowing us to be able to do all this stuff."