MCHS boys fall at Pea Ridge

The McDonald County boys basketball dropped a 74-57 loss at Pea Ridge (Ark.) on Tuesday night at Blackhawk Arena.

The Mustangs (3-2) led 19-16 after the first quarter but fell behind 32-31 at halftime.

Pea Ridge outscored the Mustangs 24-15 in the third quarter to take a 56-46 lead going into the fourth.

Skye Davenport led Pea Ridge (10-2) with 19 points, while J.B. Bledsoe had 13, Josh Thaxton 11, and Ben Wheeler, Zion Whitmore and Luke Baker each had eight points.

Josh Pacheco led McDonald County with 19 points, while Toby Moore had 14, Anthony D'Amico had 13, Destyn Dowd six and Cael Carlin five.

"Pea Ridge can shoot and score as well as any team around, and we showed tonight we can play with a very solid team," said MCHS coach Brandon Joines. "Once we clean up a few things through experience, we're going to be all right as the season progresses."

McDonald County 80, Hollister 58

Cael Carlin scored 40 points to lead the Mustangs to a win against Hollister on Friday.

The Mustangs led 25-20 after the first quarter and 44-39 at halftime.

The Mustangs outscored Hollister 19-6 in the third quarter to take a 63-45 lead going into the fourth.

Carlin had eight of his points in the first quarter and 11 in the second for 19 at halftime. He scored 12 in the third and nine more in the fourth.

"When someone is feeling that good scoring the ball, it's always a positive for everyone on the team," said coach Brandon Joines. "When production like that leads to a win, it's that much more special."

Josh Pacheco added 15 points, while Anthony D'Amico had 10, Destyn Dowd five, Toby Moore four, and Peyton O'Neill, Tim Pagel and Cory Tuttle each with two.

Talen Rankin led Hollister with 24 points, while Dominic Mora had 14.

Joplin forfeits game

McDonald County received a forfeit win for the game against Joplin on Nov. 28, athletics director Bo Bergen said.

Joplin won the game 70-45, which was the Mustangs' season-opener, but the Eagles had to forfeit for use of an ineligible player, Bergen said.

Joplin self-reported the violation, and it goes into the books as a forfeit win, 1-0.

Up next

McDonald County opened the 2023 Mustang Classic on Wednesday against Rush. Results were not available at press time.

The Mustangs are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Bakersfield and then will play again Saturday.