McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec 3

Merlina Manuel, 66, Goodman, exceeded posted speed limit (11-15 mph over), exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph over)

Dec 5

Denver Kyle Cooper, 34, Bella Vista, Ark., fugitive from out of state

Joseph Wayne Hatfield, 41, Goodman, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)

John Lammey, 36, Goodman, as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered -- first offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Taiosiky Masauo, 43, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child -- creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, unlawful use of a weapon -- subsection 4 -- exhibiting

Tisha Michelle Mcginnis, 52, Siloam Springs, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 mph)

Dec 6

Sarah Gene Helmuth, 30, Maysville, Ark., stealing

Dec 7

Rocky Allen Colvard, 50, Anderson, probation violation

Eric Michael Helms, 41, Southwest City, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operate motor vehicle on highway without valid license -- first offense, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense, operated motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Donald Leslie Landers, 41, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs -- first degree -- first offense, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Crystal Gaye Scott, 47, Gravette, Ark., passing bad check, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Alesha Taray Sherwood, 28, Goodman, trespassing

Dec 8

Bradley D. Hart, 22, no address provided, fail to stop at stop sign at stop line before crosswalk/point nearest to the intersection

Kelly Dale McAdams, 51, Lanagan, trespassing -- second degree

Uriel Silvester Nava Jr., 23, Bentonville, driving while intoxicated

Stephanie Ann Potarf, 49, Anderson, fugitive from out of state

Dudley Robonei, 31, Anderson, domestic assault -- third degree, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense

Dec 9

David Kevin Nickell, 34, Goodman, domestic assault -- third degree

Lori R. Winchester, 56, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense