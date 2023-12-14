Lady Mustangs win in final seconds

ANDERSON -- Carlee Cooper's basket with 2.3 seconds left in overtime gave the McDonald County girls' basketball team the lead for good in a 51-50 win over Bentonville (Ark.) West on Tuesday in the Lady Mustang Classic at Mustang Arena.

Bentonville West was at the free throw line with 8 seconds remaining and missed at the line. Roslynn Huston rebounded for McDonald County and threw an outlet pass to Cooper, who scored the game-winner.

West called timeout with 2.3 seconds remaining and tried to get the ball downcourt, but Dakota O'Brien stole it to seal the win.

"Very gritty," said head coach Sean Crane. "We did a really good job. We stuck together. We did some little things we had to do to win. It took the whole family."

McDonald County improved to 7-1 with the win and advanced to the Lady Mustang Classic championship game against Farmington (Ark.) on Wednesday. Results were not available at press time.

Bentonville West led 21-10 after the first quarter, but McDonald County only allowed the Lady Wolverines to score 29 points over the next three quarters and overtime combined.

"Our defense woke up," Crane said, "and we really showed our strength big time."

McDonald County outscored Bentonville West 17-5 in the second quarter to take a 27-26 lead at halftime.

West led 38-33 going into the fourth quarter. The game was tied 46-46 after four quarters.

O'Brien led McDonald County with 15 points, while Carlie Martin had eight points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Cooper and Jamie Washam each had seven, while Huston had six, and Katelynn Townsend and Anna Clarkson each had four.

Hallie Ford led Bentonville West with 17 points.

McDonald County 60, Providence Academy 49

The Lady Mustangs picked up an 11-point victory over Providence Academy in a pool play game in the Lady Mustang Classic on Saturday at Mustang Arena.

McDonald County led 19-17 after the first quarter and 36-28 at halftime.

The Lady Mustangs (6-1) increased their lead to 50-37 going into the fourth quarter.

Carlie Martin scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter. Jamie Washam added 13 points, eight of which came in the third quarter, while Carlee Cooper, Dakota O'Brien and Roslynn Huston each had seven points.

Anna Clarkson, Katelynn Townsend, Natalie Gillming and Hopkins each scored two points.

Lola Kiraga led Providence Academy with 17 points, while Abby Eoff and Ava Maner each had 12.

Up next

McDonald County is back in action at Carl Junction on Tuesday.