Lady Mustangs take third-place victory in conference tournament

In emphatic fashion, the seventh-grade girls basketball team captured third-place honors in the Big 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Led by Bella Reid's five steals after intermission, a smothering defensive effort ignited a second-half rally that witnessed the Lady Mustangs overpower East Newton, 38-23, for the victory.

The Mustangs were short-handed on the night without their leading scorer, Allorah Benedict. Jennifer Jackson and Natalie Richards would fill that role effectively, both draining open looks in that critical second-half rally as the Mustangs rolled to their ninth victory of the season.

"We rotated three different bodies at the Patriots to try to make up for Laura's absence," said head coach Brent Jordan. "I'm really proud of how they filled in. Jennifer and Natalie had two huge buckets late in the game, and Jaya [Thorne] dominated the boards when she was in there."

Though the Lady Mustangs cruised to the 15-point tournament victory, the game was definitely in doubt the first two stanzas. Knotted at six after the first quarter, the Mustangs would fall behind in the second, 11-8. Crystal Rascon's steal and basket with just over a minute left would make it a one-point game. Abby J. Riley's running floater at the buzzer would give the Mustangs their first lead of the game, 12-11 at the half.

In-game adjustments can be the difference between wins and losses. Two such changes proved to be the difference Tuesday night.

"We weren't generating the pressure we're accustomed to creating," Jordan said. "At half, we adjusted how we initiated our traps. That and intentionally getting our guards better looks seemed to be the solution."

The second-half lead would grow to seven in the early minutes of the third quarter after a flurry of defensive pressures and transition buckets forced a Patriot timeout. Crystal and Mariliz Lozano would each chip in with two buckets apiece in the quarter, extending the Mustang lead, 22-15.

The Mustangs would dominate the final quarter. Riley would score 10 of the County's 14 points in the fourth, out-scoring East Newton single-handedly to close out the contest and the 15-point victory, punctuating a 9-7 season.

Coach Jordan expressed his excitement for the victory, "A total team win! I'm ecstatic for these girls!"