Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Malachi J. Eliasen v. Tabitha M. Eliasen.

Tyler D. Sarratt v. Whiteny J. Sarratt.

Virginia G. Perry v. Robert G. Steel.

Bob A. Shorter v. Tiana R. Shorter.

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Leslie Robertson. Unlawful detainer.

Arvest Bank v. Matthew W. Percival. Suit on account.

Mark Campbell v. Rick L. Moody. Personal injury-vehicular.

Capital One, N.A. v. Steven R. Bloxham. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Walter T. Fraley. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Larry W. Henson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Kimberley J. Reese. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Cynthia A. Rogers. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Timothy K. Douglas. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Chad R. Jordan. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Kristina A. Johnson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Oren H. Williams. Suit on account.

Queen B Television of Kansas/Missouri LLC. v. C4 Equipment Rental and Sales LLC. Suit on account.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. David M. Hood. Foreclosure.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Lisa Christian. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. J. Joe Immy. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Capital One, N.A. v. Heather F. Anderson. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Nathaniel Mahurin. Breach of contract.

Dale Rambo v. Felicia Chastain. Small claims over $100.

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Waylon Rolls. Breach of contract.

Mariner Finance LLC v. Abraham Rodriguez. Suit on account.

Tommas Daywalt v. Joanne Cope. Unlawful detainer.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Brian R. Daugherty. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Brian R. Daugherty. Driving while revoked/suspended. Exceeded posted speed limit. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Failure to register motor vehicle. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes, causing an immediate threat of an accident.

Mary J. Fischer. Take, attempt to take, and/or possess deer without deer permit non-resident.

Amber Rose Hatfield. Domestic assault.

Romeo Kozev. Operated as an interstate motor fuel user without being licensed as such. Drive commercial motor vehicle without commercial motor vehicle driver's license.

Andrew Bronson McCabe. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Terri Rutherford. Stealing.

Amanda Sue Shallenburger. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Steve K. Stewart. Trespass.

Cady Dawn Swindle. DWI -- alcohol.

Felonies:

Eric M. Burns. Domestic assault.

Brian R. Daugherty. DWI -- alcohol. Resisting/ interfering with arrest for a felony.

Dikiri Ezra. Harassment.

Mary L. Lowery. Possession of controlled substance.

Taiosiky Masauo. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Unlawful use of weapon.

Lennie Fears Olsen. Tampering with motor vehicle.

John D. Pelz. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Jerry Dale Randolph. Assault.

The following cases were heard:

Albaro Benumea. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tonya Jo Card. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jeffrey Ray Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brooks Paden Leach. Failed to equip motor vehicle with a horn/maintain horn in good working order.

Tanya Sue Shepherd. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Anthony S. Elliot. Stealing.

John E. Lammey. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Kenneth Malone. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Wayne Rash. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Keifina Reselap. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Mary L. Lowery. Possession of controlled substance.

John D. Pelz. Tampering with motor vehicle.