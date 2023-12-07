Mustangs defeat Shiloh Christian in boys basketball

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Mustangs took down the Shiloh Christian Saints on Monday night, 65-55, behind Cael Carlin's 19 points. Josh Pacheco chipped in 13 points in the win. Shiloh's Duke Bowman stole the show with 33 points in the loss.

Shiloh entered the game missing two senior starters who average 11 and 9 points a game and a senior point guard, as all the seniors on the team are currently on a GME Mission trip.

"Our guys played hard. We were under man. So Shiloh, during this week, all of our seniors take part in a mission trip around the world called the GME. So we were under man." coach Chuck Davis said after the game. "We had a lot of guys who are sophomores and juniors; they just haven't had any varsity experience. So I was proud of the way they competed, but you could obviously tell our inexperience showed late in the game when we needed stops and rebounds. Just physicality, they weren't ready for that yet, but they gave us everything they had."

The Mustangs got a team effort from their five starters Monday night, and it took all of them to hold off sophomore Bowman and the performance he put on inside Mustang Arena. Bowman caught fire from the start of the game, draining his first three shots from behind the arc.

Destyn Dowd, the Mustang's best defender, was tasked with slowing down Bowman's offensive output, but he had a hard time. Heck, anyone trying to guard a guy coming off a freshman season where he averaged 24 points per game at the Arkansas Class 3A varsity level knew it would be a long night.

MCHS's scoring in the first half was a little more spread evenly, and Pacheco had six points at the end of the first quarter. His aggressive drives to the hole kept the Saint's defense honest and forced the defense to keep the ball in front of them and not sell out in the passing lanes.

Pacheco and Carlin's speed on the perimeter allowed the Mustangs to keep pace with Bowman. Bowman scored all 13 of the Saints' points when the two teams went to the bench, all knotted up at 13-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Carlin added 4 points and had a highlight reel play. Carlin made a great steal at the top of the key. He had a defender flash in front of him trying to make a steal, and he made a quick behind-the-back dribble to elude a defender. He drove to the basket and made a contested layup, bringing the crowd to their feet with his skilled ball handling. Carlin completed the old-fashioned three-point play to put the Mustangs up 17-15.

The Mustangs finished the first half with an 11-2 run over the final four minutes of the second quarter to take a 29-22 lead to the half.

At one point in the third quarter, Carlin and Bowman traded dagger three-point buckets in a fantastic display of competitiveness. Neither player was willing to give in to the other as they traded buckets for the rest of the quarter. Carlin had seven points, and Bowman had 12 in the third quarter.

Coach Brandon Joines had seen enough, with the score tied at 42-42. He switched his defense up for a few plays and had Pacheco guard Bowman to give him a different look, which worked. Bowman's rhythm was altered a little, and he scored 5 points in the final 10 minutes of the game. MCHS held a slim 46-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

"It was just a backup plan just to try and hold them a little bit because I got a lot more length," senior Josh Pacheco said after the game. "But Destyn(Dowd) did a great job holding them down in the second half and keeping his points down. But I mean, that kid's a great scorer. So there's only so much you can do. He's going to get his buckets. But we did a great job in the second half containing him."

The Mustangs got some help from Anthony D'Amico's two buckets from three, and Dowd chipped in six points in the fourth quarter to help seal the 10-point victory. Saints coach Chuck Davis felt his team was not getting some calls in the second half. He had seen enough and got a technical for arguing calls with 20.8 seconds left in the game.

"Anthony D'Amico. I mean, you couldn't ask for two bigger shots from him from the wing," Joines said after the game. "He knocked both of them down, and I'm really happy for him because he's getting an opportunity based on another unfortunate injury that we had to our lineup. And he took full advantage tonight."

MCHS traveled to Springfield Hillcrest High School Tuesday night and fell 58-46.

Up next

The Mustangs host Hollister on Friday and play at Pea Ridge on Tuesday before hosting the Mustang Classic, beginning on Wednesday against Rush.