MCHS puts on 'A Christmas Carol' with a new twist





ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Performing Arts Center will present this year's 2023 "A Christmas Carol: Peter's Prayer." In keeping with tradition, this production promises to breathe new life into a classic Christmas tale.

This 6th annual production of A Christmas Carol is told through the eyes of Peter Cratchit. Peter Cratchit is the eldest son of Bob Cratchit, Scrooge's underpaid clerk. This change in perspective adds depth to the story and allows actors to explore a part of Scrooge's life through the eyes of a young boy growing up in a poor, working-class family.

Theatre director Wyatt Hester is the mind behind this twist and has cast more than 150 students from McDonald County School's Drama and Music departments.

Audiences can sing along to their favorite musical numbers, including some of the world's most treasured Christmas Carols, such as "O, Holy Night," "Silent Night," "What Child Is This," and many others.

Be watching for Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will make special appearances during the evening performances. You may even get to take a picture or two.

Be sure to save the dates for Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at 100 Mustang Drive.

Tickets are $10 for general admission. Groups of 10 or more will receive a discount of $5 per ticket.

Call MCHS at 417-845-3322 or reserve your tickets at the McDonald County High School Office. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.



