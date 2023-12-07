MCHS grapplers lose one, pick up wins

The McDonald County wrestling teams were defeated by Jay, Okla., on Tuesday inside Mustang Arena.

The Bulldogs defeated the Mustangs 57-23.

McDonald County picked up four wins on the mat. Samuel Murphy defeated James McGhee at 215 pounds with a fall win in 2 minutes, 36 seconds.

Ayden Ball won at 144 with a fall (1:27) win over Christopher Keith, while Alex Bogart won at 175 with an over Gabriel Shrum via injury. Emmitt Houston beat Jay's Riley Bacon by technical fall 23-6 in 4:00.

Jay picked up wins at 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 150, 165 and 285. Jay also recorded a forfeit victory at 157.

Jay won the girls meet 48-18.

McDonald County recorded a pair of wins on the mat as Stacy Lopez-Apolinar defeated Maddie Rutherford by fall (3:36) at 155.

Gisel Aragon had a fall (0:22) win over Kyllei Holt at 190.

Alyssa Jackson also had a forfeit win at 145.

The Lady Bulldogs picked up wins at 105, 110, 115, 130 and 140.

Jay had forfeit wins at 100, 120, 170.

Double forfeits were called at 125, 135 and 235.

MCHS boys vs. Diamond

The Mustangs defeated Diamond on Thursday, Nov. 30, 53-14.

McDonald County picks up five wins on the mat. At 138, Dominic Navin defeated Diamond's Cayle Addington by fall (0:43), while Ethan Jones won by fall (0:24) at 157 defeating Mason Bradford, and Andrew Bogart at 165 won by fall (0:50) over Jonathan Castro.

At 175, Leo Soas defeated Diamond's Jim McKee by fall (2:23), Samuel Murphy defeated Brayden Clement by technical fall 23-8 in 5:18, and Tafavi Ruan defeated Marco Benavides by fall (2:41).

McDonald County got forfeit wins for Robinson Yoshino at 126, Anthony Ocampo at 144 and Malosi Sosef at 190.

Double forfeits were declared at 106 and 120. Diamond picked up wins at 113, 132 and 150.

MCHS girls vs Diamond

The Lady Mustangs picked up a 48-6 win over Diamond on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Diamond won the only match as Dymond King defeated Alyssa Jackson by fall (1:51) at 145.

The following Lady Mustangs picked up forfeit wins: Ellysia Wasson (105), McKenzie Lechilder (110), Jaslyn Benhumea (115), Kaityln Parra (130), Anjelika Alarcon (135), Macie Smith (140), Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (155) and Gisel Aragon (190).

2023 Cal Willie JV Tournament

The following are the McDonald County results of the Cal Willie JV Tournament held Saturday, Dec. 2.

106 -- Reyes Mendoza (1-1) placed 2nd and scored 4.0 team points.

132 -- Roland Wardlaw (2-3) placed 6th and scored 4.5 team points.

138A -- Anthony Ocampo (2-3) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points.

138B -- Landon Nave (2-3) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.

144A -- Timothy Mills (0-5) placed 8th and scored 1.0 team points.

150 -- Tanner Casey (3-2) placed 7th and scored 8.0 team points.

157 -- Robert Muehlebach (3-1) placed 2nd and scored 26.0 team points.

165A -- Andrew Bogart (2-3) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.

175 -- Leo Soas (5-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

175 -- Kayden Bruneau (0-5) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.

285 -- Landon Obed (2-2) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.

285 -- Damen Soloman (1-3) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points.

285 -- Miguel Melendez (3-2) placed 2nd and scored 15.0 team points.

2023 Lady Mustang Invitational

The following are the McDonald County results of the Lady Mustangs Invitational held Saturday, Dec. 2.

105 -- Ellysia Wasson (4-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

110 -- McKenzie Lechilder (0-3) placed 8th and scored 1.0 team points.

115 -- Jaslyn Benhumea (1-3) placed 4th and scored 5.0 team points.

125 -- Kaitlyn Parra (0-5) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.

135 -- Anjelika Alarcon (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

140 -- Macie Smith (0-2) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points.

145 -- Alyssa Jackson (2-2) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.

155 -- Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (2-2) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

Seneca Junior High Tournament Results

A 75 -- Sherlyn Lopez's place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

A 85 -- Ayleen Bautista's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

A 100 -- Sheccid Gonzalez's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

A 110 -- Jw Riley's place is unknown and has scored 4.0 team points.

A 115 -- Christian Benhumea's place is unknown and has scored 6.0 team points.

A 120 -- Toanton Likiche's place is 6th and has scored 3.0 team points.

A 127 -- Jacob Alford's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

A 134 -- Logan Garcia's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

A 141 -- Christopher Ramirez's place is 2nd and has scored 20.0 team points.

A 148 -- Raul Lopez's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

A 155 -- Brooke Obed's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

A 165 -- Stevan Benhumea's place is 1st and has scored 25.0 team points.

A 180 -- Hailey Wright's place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

A 215 -- Nobuo Hendy's place is 6th and has scored 0.0 team points.

B 95/100 -- Graciela Ledezma's place is 9th and has scored 0.0 team points.

B 110 -- Leah Nix's place is 10th and has scored 0.0 team points.

B 115 -- Jaqueline Teneyuque's place is 10th and has scored 0.0 team points.

B 120 -- Laina Thomas's place is 8th and has scored 4.0 team points.

B 127 -- Carson Nicholas's place is 10th and has scored 0.0 team points.

B 141 -- Joey Rickett's place is 7th and has scored 3.0 team points.

B 148 -- Caleb Pahmer's place is 3rd and has scored 19.0 team points.

B 155 -- Diana Arteaga's place is 7th and has scored 3.0 team points.

B 165 -- Dawson Jones's place is 8th and has scored 4.0 team points.

B 180 -- Brody Gilmore's place is 6th and has scored 4.0 team points.

B 215 -- Daesha Solomon's place is 10th and has scored 0.0 team points.