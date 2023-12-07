MCHS boys wrestling returns two state champions

Returning state champions Sam Murphy and Jayce Hitt look to lead a loaded Mustangs group back to the top, but coach Josh Factor keeps them grounded and reminds them that each year is different.

Factor has a lot of young talent returning to the mat and had five state qualifiers that competed for a chance at a state title.

"We've got five returning state qualifiers, two of them, of course, Samuel and Jayce, who both won the state championship last year in Class 3," Factor said. "So we're excited to have those guys back. Last year, Robinson Yoshino at 113 last year, and then Malosi Sosef at 190 last year. They're all fired up right now, getting excited about getting back on the mat."

Sam Murphy compiled a 44-1 record in the 215-pound division of class 3 en route to a state title within minutes of Jayce Hitt (26-0) in the heavyweight division. Repeating will be a tall task, and Factor can use past experiences to help keep the wrestlers focused.

"I mean, a lot of people that haven't really been around the sport of wrestling, they're not as familiar as far as just the rivalry and the competition that the sport brings," Factor said. "And you can never take a state championship for granted because you never know if it's going to be a lot tougher than their first one."

Factor is just as excited for the underclassmen, too. Sophomores Robinson Yoshino in the 113-pound division, Eberson Perez at 106, and junior Malosi Sosef at 190, all state qualifiers, will be heavily relied on to round out this deep roster.

"Our two sophomores that qualified last year, Eberson Perez, Robinson Yoshino, both those guys have done a tremendous job in the offseason," Factor said. "They wrestled some freestyle and Greco-Roman for us. I think Robinson even went to the Southern Plains Regionals there in Mulvane, Kansas. And so they've had a busy spring and summer in preparation for this year's season. And I'm excited to see what they can do up there this year and hopefully get them on the podium and get them to contribute and score in some team points and give our team a better chance to obviously contend."

Girls

The Lady Mustangs are optimistic they can have their first state qualifier in the school's history. The first group of four-year lettermen in Stacy Lopez-Apolinar at 145, Gisel Aragon at 170, and Jaslyn Benhumea at 115-pound divisions have set the bar for this 2023-24 group. They are ready to score team and individual wins.

"I mean, just having our first group of four-year seniors and just knowing that they've stuck out the program for all four years definitely means a lot for our girls' program," said Factor, who has handed over the girls' head coaching duties to Reid Davis. "We have several freshmen that are coming in that have wrestled in our junior high program as we've kind of worked on trying to separate competition at the junior high level with our girls. And a lot of those girls are kind of stepping up with a little experience under their belt. And it's going to be a great year as far as growing our program."

Since the program's inception in 2018 of sanctioned participation, the program has made leaps and bounds in its growth. The community has embraced it, but the program still needs support as it expands.

"It is definitely, I'd say, improved in terms of the support that I've seen. Yeah, the support has been great," Factor said about the community support. "We've gotten to the point where we've been able to host an assembly duel there at the end of start of February, and I think that's definitely been great just to kind of get our student body just to recognize the sport and get an opportunity to see our kids compete during a school day.

"I think at this point in time, it's just about kind of getting over that hump and proving to the community and the sport of wrestling that they're more than capable of getting the job done, just like our boys' program has proven to do in the past. And I think right now, it's just a matter of, like I said, getting over that hump and getting some of those girls to where they feel like they can contribute to our program and make a name for themselves."

Sammi Blue/Special to McDonald County Press Samuel Murphy competes in a match against Diamond on Thursday, Nov. 30, at Mustang Arena.

