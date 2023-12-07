McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Nov 26
William Bolivair Salts I, 39, Rogers, Ark., driving while intoxicated
Nov 27
Janna Marie Barker, 41, Stella, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense
Nicholas Wayne Croasdell, 34, Gravette, Ark., driving while intoxicated
Thomas Willey Flickinger, 53, Goodman, possession of controlled substance
David Kevin Nickell, 34, Goodman, possession of controlled substance
Dirilen Robonei, 29, Anderson, possession of controlled substance
Dudley Robonei, 31, Anderson, possession of controlled substance, non-injury domestic assault
Berry Taro, 38, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license
Nov 28
Johnathon Lee Bickford, 31, Goodman, stealing, stealing/larceny/theft
Anne Marie Sooter, 39, Pierce City, fugitive from out of state (3)
Shawn Patrick Turner, 37, Sulphur Springs, Ark., trespassing -- first degree, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop
Nov 30
Dikiri Ezra, 38, Anderson, harassment -- first degree
Amanda Diane Ohearon, 42, Anderson, expired plates
Dec 1
Jarrod Dewayne Lagers, 40, Joplin, statutory rape -- first degree -- sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old
Dec 2
Craig Alan Carter, 49, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense, domestic assault -- third degree
James Perry Lankford, 74, Neosho, sexual misconduct -- first degree -- first offense
Cady Dawn Swindle, 28, Bentonville, Ark., driving while intoxicated