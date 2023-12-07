McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov 26

William Bolivair Salts I, 39, Rogers, Ark., driving while intoxicated

Nov 27

Janna Marie Barker, 41, Stella, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense

Nicholas Wayne Croasdell, 34, Gravette, Ark., driving while intoxicated

Thomas Willey Flickinger, 53, Goodman, possession of controlled substance

David Kevin Nickell, 34, Goodman, possession of controlled substance

Dirilen Robonei, 29, Anderson, possession of controlled substance

Dudley Robonei, 31, Anderson, possession of controlled substance, non-injury domestic assault

Berry Taro, 38, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Nov 28

Johnathon Lee Bickford, 31, Goodman, stealing, stealing/larceny/theft

Anne Marie Sooter, 39, Pierce City, fugitive from out of state (3)

Shawn Patrick Turner, 37, Sulphur Springs, Ark., trespassing -- first degree, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop

Nov 30

Dikiri Ezra, 38, Anderson, harassment -- first degree

Amanda Diane Ohearon, 42, Anderson, expired plates

Dec 1

Jarrod Dewayne Lagers, 40, Joplin, statutory rape -- first degree -- sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old

Dec 2

Craig Alan Carter, 49, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense, domestic assault -- third degree

James Perry Lankford, 74, Neosho, sexual misconduct -- first degree -- first offense

Cady Dawn Swindle, 28, Bentonville, Ark., driving while intoxicated