Lady Mustangs run past Lady Saints

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs' swarming defense took care of the Shiloh Christian Saints, 56-43, on Monday night at Mustang Arena. Sophomore Carlee Martin led all scorers with 15 points, and Shiloh's Allie Hannah led the Saints with 12 points in the loss.

"Not every night is going to be pretty," McDonald County coach Sean Crane said on the win. "We have to find ways to win when it's not pretty, and I thought we did do that tonight."

This marked the start of the third full week of competition for the varsity Lady Mustangs basketball team, and they came out a little sloppy, Crane said. Both teams were tied up 9-9 at the end of the first quarter, and it looked like they were looking for weaknesses on both sides of the ball.

Shiloh had difficulty breaking up the 2-3 zone defense of MCHS, and the passing lanes were just not there until about halfway through the second quarter. Crane noticed that Shiloh was able to get into their offense pretty easily with a few uncontested entry passes that led to some easy buckets in the paint for the Saints.

He switched up the defense in the final four minutes of the second period to a 2-1-2 trap when Shiloh crossed half-court. The Lady Mustangs swarmed the ball and forced the Saints into a couple of turnovers. At one point in the second, MCHS's height in the low block gave Shiloh problems.

During one possession, the Lady Mustangs snagged three offensive rebounds before freshman Dakota O'Brien tried a putback but was fouled. She sank both free throws to give MCHS a 26-19 lead just before halftime. O'Brien finished the game with ten points. They converted them into some easy buckets and took a 26-21 lead to the half.

The third quarter was all MCHS. Coach Crane and his staff schemed to create passing lanes on the low block, hoping it would lead to a few easy scores, and it opened up the floodgates on the scoreboard. MCHS scored five consecutive lay-ups, slicing the defense up to grab a 14-point lead at the end of the third quarter, 42-29. MCHS outscored Shiloh 17-8 in the third quarter with the help of some skilled passing into the post.

"We're usually pretty darn good inside at the rim. That's our thing," Crane said. "That is kind of our offensive backbone. We'll bury it, score it inside, guard post, everything. ... I do think that was kind of the put-away. As we were better at interior passing, and our thing has kind of been that all year, that's kind of our thing every night: we're better than you down there."

Shiloh made a run early in the fourth, with Avery Beers drilling two buckets from behind the arc to keep the Saints within striking distance. What happened next excited Coach Crane and the Mustang faithful as the defense put the clamps on the Saints attacking the paint.

That led to a two-minute scoring drought for the Saints that lasted to within just under a minute to play in the fourth quarter, and the Lady Mustangs extended the lead to 15 points, 52-37. Hannah tried to will the Saints back into the game with under a minute left with two consecutive triples from deep, and that trimmed the lead to nine, but MCHS sank 4 of 4 free throws in the final 30 seconds of the game to seal the win for Coach Crane and the Lady Mustangs.

McDonald County 58, Webb City 49

The Mustangs scored a big victory on the road over Webb City Tuesday night, 58-49, to improve to 5-1. The Lady Mustangs will be back in action on December 11-13 as they host the Lady Mustang Classic.

Dakota O'Brien scored 23 points to lead McDonald County, while Jamie Washam had 12 points, Carlie Martin had nine points, and Carlee Cooper had eight points.

Abby Sargent led Webb City with 13 points, while Addie Burns had 12 points.

CJ Classic

Last week, McDonald County finished the Carl Junction Classic with a 58-22 win in the third-place game on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Carlie Martin and Carlee Cooper each had 12 points, while Jamie Washam had 10. Beclynn Garrett led Neosho with 10 points.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Lady Mustangs suffered their first loss, a 65-46 loss to Springdale in the winner's semifinal of the CJ Classic.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs will host the Lady Mustang Classic on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The Lady Mustangs play at 3 p.m. Saturday in a pool play game against Providence Academy. They'll play another pool play game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Bentonville West.