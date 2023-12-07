Fall 2023 Commencement ceremonies at Crowder College

NEOSHO -- Crowder College commencement ceremonies will be held on Dec. 15 and 16 in Bob Sneller Gymnasium on the Neosho campus.

The Friday, Dec. 15 ceremony starts at 7 p.m. and will include students from Neosho and Cassville Nursing programs. The Saturday, Dec. 16, ceremony starts at 10 a.m. with all other degree and certificate students participating.

More than 311 students have applied for graduation in fall 2023, with several earning more than one certificate or degree.

This year's commencement speaker will be Austyn Mickey. Austyn is graduating with an associate of arts degree in general studies. She is a women's soccer team member and a student ambassador for the college. She will be transferring to Evangel University to pursue a degree in business and play soccer.

Crowder College commencement ceremonies include students from all locations. The college has instructional centers in Cassville, Joplin, McDonald County, Nevada and Webb City.