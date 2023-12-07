Environmental group making headway against sludge dumping in Missouri

NEWTON COUNTY -- Environmental group Stop Land Use Damaging our Ground and Environment LLC, also known by the acronym SLUDGE, scored a victory in its efforts to combat the spread and dumping of sludge into lagoons through Newton and McDonald counties.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued a letter prohibiting the Arkansas-based company, Denali Water Solutions, from dumping "process wastewater" into storage water basins.

Instead, the company is required to deposit its contents at wastewater treatment facilities. Failure to comply will result in fines and penalties.

Members of SLUDGE commented on these recent developments and expressed their hopes for the coming future.

According to its website, the organization was formed by "Newton County residents [who] have been impacted by the construction and operation of an industrial waste basin and land application of ... sludge or biosludge."

Its mission is to "raise awareness, promote effective regulation, and advocate for sustainable and safer alternative practices by promoting informed decision-making and responsible waste management practices."

Environmental lawyer Stephen Jeffery of Jeffery Law Group supports the organization's efforts by navigating through the laws and regulations that protect residents and the environment. He also has a hand in pursuing entities that violate these laws. Some cases have resulted in filing lawsuits against different organizations, including the DNR.

Vallerie Steele and Korrie Bateman are members of the SLUDGE.

Steele and Bateman speculate that recent lawsuits filed against the DNR have prompted it to issue an "injunction, or restraining order" against Arkansas-based Denali Water Solutions, located in Russellville.

"Basically, the DNR has seized up operation with Denali," Bateman said. "And [DNR] wrote a letter on Nov. the 29th to [Denali]. And as of that date, they had 48 hours to haul what loads they had scheduled to haul."

Bateman added, "And [Denali] has 60 days from the 29th to empty both of the basins in the Evans and Gideon lagoon locations."

The DNR letter demanded the company "cease all land application ... until such time as the department acknowledges that a permit exemption is satisfied or until [Denali] obtains effective permit authorization."

It adds that the company "begin making arrangements to pump and haul the current contents of all storage basins" and transport them to "a permitted wastewater treatment facility."

Failure to comply with the Missouri Clean Water Law would subject the company to penalties of up to $10,000 per day for each violation.

Steele said this letter is a "temporary win" for SLUDGE's cause against the spreading and dumping of sludge in its community. The next step would be to enact legislation preventing any company from spreading waste anywhere in Missouri.

Bateman said there's a misconception that the organization targets employees and families working for Denali. She said if Denali isn't transparent about reporting the contents of its sludge, its employees won't know what they're hauling and spreading.

She said, "Our focus is ... not just for one particular company [or] one particular family that has used the stuff or anything like that. It's sludge as a whole."

The organization's goal is to ensure what's in the sludge is safe for the land and all families in Missouri.

Will SLUDGE be dismantled now that the organization has made headway in temporarily preventing companies from dumping sludge into lagoons?

Bateman said the fight isn't over, and it needs to stay on top of any new developments and pursue its lawsuits to stop the spreading of sludge.

SLUDGE will also continue to educate and share information with residents.

Bateman said the organization still needs support and donations "to keep this going."

SLUDGE asks residents to take pictures or videos of Denali hauling its sludge into lagoons or applying them to land and submit them to the DNR. They can send these pictures and videos to stopsludgespreading.com or text them to 417-737-0288.

The DNR letter referenced above is: "Denali Water Solutions LLC No-Discharge Land Application of Process Wastes Operating Under Permit Exemption 10 CSR 20-6.015(3)(B)8, Nov. 29, 2023."