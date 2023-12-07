Court report

The following cases were filed:

Hannah R. Conner v. Zachery J. Conner.

State of Missouri:

Discover Bank v. Kimberly M. Adams. Breach of contract.

Helen Humphries v. Julie McCool. Unlawful detainer.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jeffrey M. Mittag. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Lacey L. Matney. Contract -- other.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Kathy Penn. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Brittany L. Blankenship. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Alexander Gielow. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Wesley A. O'Brien. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Rhonda L. Randolph. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Miryan Rico. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Lonnie Snow. Suit on account.

Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc. v. Sherry L. Stephenson. Breach of contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jennica A. Trover. Suit on account.

Kiara V. Rogers v. Anthony D. Keesaman. Administrative order.

Synchrony Bank v. Judt A Beshears. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Tristin Tygart. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Sheldon Weiser. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

ABC Supply Co., Inc. v. Keystone Real Estate Investments LLC. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments v. Bobby L. Mell. Unlawful detainer.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Crystal Kerwell. Rent and possession.

Capital One, N.A. v. April L. Randall. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Bryan A. Mendoza. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Heather N. Vanderpool. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Lance Wakeland. Suit on account.

Duke Capital LLC. v. Justin Morse. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System v. Kenneth J. Daugherty. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Joann McDonald. Suit on account.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Shannon McLaughlin. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Rowdy Cooper. Contractor-other.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Scott M. Haggard. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Brandy V. Setzer. Suit on account.

Payvantage LLC. v. Josh Estep. Breach of contract.

Spring Oaks Capital SPV, LLC v. Terry Shirk. Suit on account.

Stella A. Anthony v. Rory J. Shay. Unlawful detainer.

Syed A. Shah v. Logan Chavez. Rent and possession.

Tower Loan of Missouri LLC v. Larry W. Duggar. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Mark Allen Bruno. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher Andrew Gilmour. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Terra Lynn Gilmour. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Alexia Nikole Hoang. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeffrey Ray Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jordan Lee Reynolds. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jacob Thomas Schimmel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kenneth Donnell Tyson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Jan Carlos Aguilar. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Thia N. Armstrong. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher M. Arrowood. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Jacob Michael Bumgardner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jordan Lashae Craig. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Craig Alan Carter. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Cora Virginia Duncan. Kidnapping.

George Griffith. Take, attempt to take, and/or possess deer without deer permit -- Missouri resident.

Kimberly Doyleen Grippando. Canine cruelty. Animal neglect or abandonment. Animal abuse.

Andrei Larionov. Driving commercial motor vehicle without commercial motor vehicle driver's license.

Kavan H. Limbasiya. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Jose Amilcar Merida. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Daniel Soria Ortiz. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Skyler Ryan Peters. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Meaghan Rene Ratliff. DWI -- alcohol. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Killian D. Snyder. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Pam Renee Tennant. Driving while revoked/and suspended. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Failure to register motor vehicle.

Mason Levi Terry. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shawn P. Turner. Trespass. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Felonies:

Melissa Jean Anacito. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Craig Alan Carter. Domestic assault.

Beref Fred. Assault.

Keean Yutaka Rogers. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Anne Marie Sooter. Fugitive from out of state.

Steven V. Thomas. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Christopher J. Walker. Assault.

The following cases were heard:

Adam J. Herrington. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Janna Barker. Domestic assault.

Johnathon L. Bickford. Stealing.

Nicholas W. Croasdell. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive within a single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

David Wayne Forcum. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Adam J. Herrington. DWI -- alcohol. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Jonathon Luke Howerton. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Sonia Armenta Sanchez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amber Lynn Schuckman. Assault.

Felonies:

Melissa Jean Anacito. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Keean Yutaka Rogers. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Steven V. Thomas. Unlawful possession of a firearm.