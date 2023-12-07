Submitted photo

The 2023 McDonald County Mustang High School football team waved to residents as they rode down West Main Street. They made history by winning the first-ever district title for MCHS.

Hidden Springs Farms won first place in the "Horses" category at the 2023 Anderson Christmas Parade.

Dance Academy won first place in the bands and musical groups category. These young dancers at the academy put on a show for the judges.

Opaa! Food Management Inc. chose the theme "Ol' Timey Christmas." According to Juan Serna, who helped construct the float, it took around 15 to 20 employees and three weeks to complete. The Oompa team put a lot of detail into its float, including a smoke machine that emitted smoke from its chimney. It won first place in the "Commercial" float category.

Santa and Mrs. Claus gave their reindeer the day off and hitched a ride on the Anderson Fire Department's fire truck. Despite the rainy weather, they stayed jolly and kept the Christmas spirit alive.

Anderson's youngest residents waited anxiously for candy from the Rudolph school bus. The Rudolph bus was constructed by the McDonald County School District Transportation Department and would go on to win second place in the "Commercial" float category.

