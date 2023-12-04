Barbara Darling

Barbara Lynn Hall Darling was born Sept. 12, 1963. She was the youngest daughter to Estle and Irene Hall of Noel, Mo. Barbara spent most of her life living in Noel, until she married Dave Darling and moved to Owasso, Okla.

Barbara sadly departed this world on Oct. 16, 2023, after fighting a hard battle with a sudden illness.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Dave Darling; her daughter, Ashley Frizzell; three beautiful grandchildren, Kettie, Will and Pace; a brother, Estle Hall Jr. and wife Delores from Ocoee, Tenn.; two sisters, Shirley Spencer of Lanagan Mo., and Cheryl Myers of Lawton, Okla.; and lots of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews as well.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Estle and Irene Hall; two brothers, Terry Hall and Ronnie Hall; and a sister, Helen Sergeant.

Barbara loved her family with all of her heart. Barbara was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, Nana, sister, aunt and friend. Barbara always loved working in her flowerbeds while listening to her country music. She loved going on adventures with Dave and spending every extra minute with her daughter Ashley and her three adorable grandchildren, Kettle, Will and Pace.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at First Christian Church, 311 Jefferson St., Anderson, Mo. Lunch will be provided after the service. Burial will be private for immediate family.

Arrangements were under the direction of Heart of Texas Cremation.

Barbara will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



