School board members witness new additions to schools

by Daniel Bereznicki | August 31, 2023 at 5:47 a.m.
Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Southwest City Elementarys new rooms reflect the schools colors of white and accents of blue. Construction was complete in eight weeks and included all new amenities.

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Members of the McDonald County School Board were invited to White Rock Elementary School and Southwest City Elementary School to witness the development of various construction projects. On Friday, Aug. 25, school board and faculty members commented on the projects and expressed their hopes to make the McDonald County School district a better place to teach.

Frank Woods, president of the school board, said the complete project would cost $25 million. This figure will encompass multiple projects within the McDonald County School District. Some schools will have additional classroom settings, restrooms, storm shelters, and more.

The projects were funded by a bond issued in 2022 which was "overwhelmingly supported by voters."

According to Ken Schutten, communications director for McDonald County Schools, White Rock Elementary, at 119 White Rock Road in Jane, needed an additional classroom to accommodate the new students that will be arriving in the coming years. The project also included a "much-needed" storm shelter.

Ken Schutten said, "This expansion at White Rock Elementary signifies a significant step toward ensuring the safety and well-being of students and staff during adverse weather conditions."

Southwest City Elementary, at 114 Academy Street in Southwest City, saw a new restroom facility and is laying the groundwork to build additional classrooms.

Jeff Patterson, Southwest City Elementary School principal, said the new restroom was built by converting an existing classroom and stripping it down until they were ready to place the cinderblocks. The project took eight weeks to complete. It's an accomplishment Patterson was excited to see.

"It's really nice because our fourth and fifth-grade students can use it. Before, they've had to walk quite a ways to get to the other restrooms."

The restrooms feature the school's signature colors of white with blue accents. Its amenities are all brand new with top-of-the-line features such as sinks equipped with timed sink faucets that disperse water for 30 seconds.

Still under construction are the new additional classrooms that will accommodate the newly arriving students in the coming years.

Eric Findley, superintendent of McDonald County's school district, said these new facilities will benefit both students and teachers as they combat overcrowded spaces.

The school district administration anticipates the successful completion of the White Rock and Southwest City projects by the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

"We are excited to start these projects. They reflect our dedication to providing the best possible educational environment for our students," said Findley. "These additions will not only enhance the learning experience but also prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone in our school community."

  photo  Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Community leaders, school board members, and Southwest City faculty dig the first dirt to christen the beginning of the new Southwest City Elementary classroom. Breaking ground are Dennis Bergen (left), Bobby Parish, Tony Branscum, Jeff Patterson, Bob Campbell, Frank Woods, superintendent of schools Eric Findley, Josh Banta, Will Gordon and LaDonna McClain.
  
  photo  Photo credited to Ken Schutten White Rock Elementary will see a new storm shelter and a classroom addition. Breaking ground are Amy Bethel (left), LaDonna McClain, Beth Holland, Lori Johnson, Bob Campbell, Eric Findley, Frank Woods, Dennis Bergen, Josh Banta, Bobby Parish and Will Gordon.
  

