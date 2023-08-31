RELIGION: What are you looking for in a church?

It finally happened. Our little church closed its doors for worship and turned its property over to its parent denomination.

It wasn't exactly that its members wanted to, but they had not thought enough about the future and there was no one younger to replace them as they grew older each day. Finally, the lack of attendance and financial support produced the inevitable.

Frankly, closing a church is not much fun and is actually quite painful.

Suddenly, my wife and I found ourselves without a church and nowhere to worship and serve God. Where were we going to go? For personal reasons, several church denominations did not hold much appeal to us, but where were the churches that attracted us to them?

As the old adage says, "I'm not looking for a perfect church, for if I ever found one and joined it, the church would no longer be perfect." We understand that, but there are still some things we are looking for at this point in our lives.

My wife (bless her heart) has a propensity to cut through most of the rhetoric and ask the most pertinent questions. For instance, she immediately asked me, point blank, "What are you looking for in a church?"

I didn't have a ready answer, and I suspect there are a lot of Christians who are asking the same question today without firm answers jumping out at them.

So here goes an attempt to answer that question. First of all, I would want a church that believes in God and worships him -- yes, there are churches that don't. It would help if the church has a little theology about the Holy Trinity -- e.g. God the Father, God the Son (Jesus), and God the Holy Spirit -- but since there are so many interpretations about the Trinity, that theology isn't obligatory.

Secondly, I would like a church that believes in the Bible as God's Word. It doesn't have to have a definitive statement about the Bible, since I probably already have a better understanding of that issue than most of the church leaders I know (egotism that comes from being an older Christian). However, the Bible is the heartthrob of truth that has guided Christians throughout the centuries, and I could never attend a church that didn't accept the Bible as God's Word.

Thirdly, I believe a church should have a very definite belief in soteriology, the doctrine of salvation. For me, this means recognizing Jesus as the Son of God who came to earth to provide a way for sinful mankind to find forgiveness through repentance and belief in him and his teachings. Obviously, our world is full of many pathways that point toward God, but there is only one way elucidated clearly in the Bible, and that is through Jesus. Without Jesus, his life, death, and resurrection, Christianity is dead.

Obviously, those are the foundation stones that I believe support a healthy church and one I would be interested in attending. However, there are more that are less specific.

Fourthly, I want a church that wants me, not just for my attendance and finances but for me and what I have to offer the kingdom of God. It's nice to be greeted at the door of the church, but am I also welcomed into the church's social groups? Does the church actually want to have me insert my expertise and training into its lifeblood? For me, acceptance is more than just acknowledging my presence; it also is recognizing and accepting me as I am and what I have to offer, and that means accepting others as well.

Fifthly, I would like a church that has a mission. Yes, it's great for a church to have good fellowship, but even night bars have that. What is the church called to do in its community, and how does it plan on accomplishing it? Obviously, that means reaching people for Jesus and church membership, but what else does the church seek to do?

When Jesus stood before the people in Nazareth, he announced, "The Spirit of the Lord is on me because he has anointed me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to release the oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord's favor" (Luke 4:18-19). How does a church react to this?

Obviously, these are just a few things I am looking for in a church, and I confess early on that it sounds like my search is pretty liberal, but that only reflects my age and not my personal perspective in life or my relationship with God. Church members would have to get to know me if they wanted to truly understand me. What about you? What do you look for in a church?

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a diplomate-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author and not the agencies he serves.