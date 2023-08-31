Mustangs stumble late

ANDERSON -- A final drive by McDonald County that could have potentially tied the score -- or given the Mustangs a late lead -- against Mt. Vernon was snuffed out by an interception, allowing the visiting Mountaineers to record a 23-13 victory on Friday, Aug. 25, at Mustang Stadium.

"I was proud of how hard we played and how physical we were," said McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover. "It was an extremely hard-fought game, and they just made a few more plays than we did and came out on the right side of the score."

McDonald County (0-1) held a 13-7 lead in the fourth quarter when Mt. Vernon (1-0) scored on a 4-yard pass from Gavin Johnston to Braxton Horton. The extra-point attempt was blocked by the Mustangs, leaving the score tied at 13-13.

The Mountaineers broke the tie with a Landon Popa 27-yard field goal with 2:57 left in the game, lifting Mt. Vernon to a 16-13 advantage.

McDonald County then started what would be its final drive of the game, netting a couple of first downs before a Mt. Vernon interception stopped the threat.

The Mountaineers picked up a final score when Braden Dodson broke through the Mustang defense for an 86-yard touchdown run. Popa's kick set the final at 23-13.

Mt. Vernon scored the first points of the game on a 27-yard first-quarter pass from Horton to Johnston. Popa's kick put the visitors in front, 7-0.

The Mustangs answered later in the quarter when Josh Pacheco scored on an 11-yard pass from Destyn Dowd. Richard Gasca's kick tied it at 7-7.

After a scoreless second quarter, the Mustangs took the lead in the third on a 6-yard run by Sam Barton. The kick was no good, leaving McDonald County in front by a 13-7 margin, setting the stage for Mt. Vernon's 16-point fourth quarter.

Barton led the Mustangs, who tallied 289 yards rushing, with 216 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Dowd ran the ball 12 times for 63 yards, Malosi Sosef two times for three yards, Samuel Murphy three times for two yards and Tucker Walters one time for five yards.

Dowd completed nine of his 18 pass attempts for 97 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Pacheco caught three passes for 46 yards with one touchdown, Walters three for 34 yards, and Barton three for 17.

The Mustangs recorded 386 yards total offense.

Dodson led the Mountaineers in rushing with 169 yards on 17 carries, gaining all but four of his team's yards on the ground.

Johnston completed 15 of his 28 pass attempts for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Leeper caught three passes for a team-high 50 yards.

"I was very happy with our effort up front on both sides of the ball," said Hoover. "We held a really good rushing attack in check until one big run and were able to run for nearly 300 yards on offense. Our backs ran extremely hard behind our big boys."

Hoover said the Mustangs had too many miscues and that the team needs to be more disciplined to prevent another occurrence of excessive 5-yard penalties.

"As their coach, I need to make sure we play a more disciplined football game," he said. "We won't win very many games with the amount of 5-yard penalties we had. We have in our team goals to have fewer 5-yard penalties than our opponent because those are often the avoidable focus-related kind. I have to get us more prepared in that area. But I do think these mistakes are fixable."

He said the practices leading up to the second game of the season will emphasize cleaning up those miscues.

"We need to have a really good, focused week of practice and clean up some mistakes and get ready to go on the road to play a tough Marshfield team," he said. "We need our best week of practice yet."

Up next

McDonald County travels to Marshfield this week for a Friday, Sept. 1, contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.