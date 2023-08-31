MCHS opens Cassville Tourney with loss

CASSVILLE -- The McDonald County Mustangs opened their 2023 season with a 4-1 loss to New Covenant in the opening round of the Cassville Tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Miguel Mora scored McDonald County's lone goal.

"For our first match of the season, I thought our intensity was good and we did a good job of maintaining possession of the ball early on," said McDonald County coach Nathan Haikey. "This led to Oscar Mora being able to find some space down the left wing and cross the ball into the area, forcing a reaction from the keeper. The keeper was able to get a good clearance on it, and Miguel Mora was able to put a shot into the goal."

Haikey said he saw a lot of positives from the Mustang offense but added that the defense has some things to address after the opener.

"I felt like, offensively, we did a lot of good things this evening," he said following the match. "Defensively, we still need to shore up a few things and cut down on little miscues."

Up next

The Mustangs return to Cassville to face the home team in the second round of the tournament on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 4:30 p.m. McDonald County will then close out its portion of the tournament against Aurora on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 9:30 a.m. The Mustangs play at College Heights on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 4:30 p.m.