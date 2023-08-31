MCHS fourth at Lady Wolves Shootout

BRANSON -- The McDonald County Lady Mustang golf squad had a good showing in its first match of the season, finishing fourth out of 12 teams in the Reeds Spring Lady Wolves Shootout played Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Thousand Hills Golf Course in Branson.

"I could not be more pleased with our results," said McDonald County coach Brent Jordan.

The Lady Mustangs shot a team score of 225 in the 9-hole event, with Raygan Allgood finishing with a team-best 52.

Jordan said she carded "a lot of 5's on par 4's" while fashioning her best 9-hole round.

Kelsie Lilly shot a 55, Scout Watson a 58 and Madison Merkle a 60.

"Kelsie hit her first shot out of bounds, which is easy to do at Thousand Hills," said Jordan. "It took her a couple of holes to get her game squared away."

The coach said Watson started strong on her way to a career-best round.

"Scout started hot, making a par on her first hole of the day," Jordan said. "Scout mentioned that she didn't really feel like she played very well, but she shot her best nine-hole round ever!"

Merkle, a newcomer to the team, started her first two holes shooting double bogey before putting together a strong finish.

Another newcomer, Alexis Most, just joined the team and traveled with the squad but did not play.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs will next play at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin on Thursday, Aug. 31, before hosting an event at Noel on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and playing in the Marshfield Invitational at Whispering Oaks Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 7, beginning at 9 a.m.