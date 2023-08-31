MCHS drama announces classic film series

The McDonald County High School Drama Department, Dabbs Greer Theatre Society & Mustang Players have announced a Classic Film Series. The series will run the first Friday of each month from September 2023 to April 2024. Guests will have the option of a dinner set at $15 or a dessert set at $10.

Films tentatively scheduled are:

Sept. 1, "Oklahoma!"

Oct. 6, "The Sound of Music"

Nov. 3, "Annie Get Your Gun"

Dec. 1, "White Christmas"

Jan. 5, "My Fair Lady"

Feb. 2, "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers"

March 1, "The Music Man"

April 5, "Singing In the Rain"

The DG Friday: Classic Film Series will be in a "Dinner and a Movie " format. The first movie will be the Rogers & Hammerstein musical classic, "Oklahoma!" on Friday, Sept. 1. Dinner and a Movie will start at 6 p.m. Those wanting Dessert and a Movie will arrive at 6:30 p.m. at the McDonald County Little Theatre on the McDonald County High School Campus, 100 Mustang Drive, Anderson. Students will serve and serenade during dinner.

About the movie: In a lush musical telling, in the Oklahoma territory at the turn of the 20th Century, two young cowboys vie with a ranch hand and a traveling peddler for the hearts of the women they love.

The dinner and dessert menu will be released on the Dabbs Greer Theatre Society Facebook page.