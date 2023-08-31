McDonald County Press obituaries for Aug. 31, 2023

Betty Jane Carpenter

April 23, 1937

Aug. 19, 2023

Betty Jane Carpenter, 86, of Sulphur Springs, Ark., died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her residence following a sudden illness.

She was born April 23, 1937, in Antigo, Wis., to Joseph Matt and Alice Rose (Kaffka) Holy. She married Donald Carpenter on Oct. 6, 1955, at Maysville, Ark. She worked for O'Brien farms for five years and more than 20 years at Hudson Foods in Noel, Mo. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and gardening. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Southwest City, Mo. Previously, she attended the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs, Ark.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Carpenter; and great-grandsons, Jacob and Jesse Carpenter.

She is survived by her children, Melvin Carpenter (Betty M.) of Sulphur Springs, Melanie Deskis (Dale) of St. Louis, Mo., Paula Sill (Curt) of Joplin, Donna Bratton (Richard) of Southwest City, Mo.; two brothers, Charles Holy (Kay) of Lee's Summit, Mo., Marion "Bill" Liles (Janie) of Webb City, Mo,; and six grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service was held on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo., with Pastor Larry Hendren officiating.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Felicia Faye O'Brien

April 6, 1987

Aug. 27, 2023

Felicia Faye O'Brien, 36, of Pineville, Mo., died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at her residence.

She was born April 6, 1987, in Rogers, Ark., to Terry Kent and Tena Louise (Goodnight) O'Brien. She enjoyed being at the creek and collecting rocks. She will be remembered as having a free spirit and a big heart. She cherished time spent with her children.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Parlee Lloyd and Wallace Lee O'Brien.

She is survived by her parents, Terry and Tena O'Brien of Washburn, Mo.; her children, Kolton Thomas and Kinzie Morgan Akins; her brother, Austin O'Brien of Pineville; and grandmother, Dora Faye Smith of Leesburg, Fla.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. A visitation was held Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ralph Carl Todd

Feb. 4, 1956

Aug. 12, 2023

Ralph Carl Todd, 67, of Stewartsville, Mo., formerly of Southwest City, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

He was born Feb. 4, 1956, in Gravette, Ark., to Ralph and Joy (Craig) Todd. He married Cynthia Rugg on June 24, 1989, at Sulphur Springs (Ark.) Park. He worked in maintenance at several care facilities and for the Gravette School District for several years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and woodworking. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs, Ark.

He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Charles Jones; wife, Cynthia Todd; and a daughter, Leslie Gerber.

He is survived by his children, Joy King (Michael) of Tulsa, Okla., Joshua Todd of Noel, Mo., Amee Parker (Jacob) of Stewartsville; brother, Gary Todd of Sheboygan, Wis.; and eight grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs, with Pastor Larry Hendren officiating. Burial followed in Lee Cemetery in Sulphur Springs.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.